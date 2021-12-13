PHOTO
Dubai - Grey Group today announced the appointment of Pablo Maldonado as the new Executive Creative Director (ECD) of Grey Dubai.
Working closely with Philippe Berthelot (MD Grey Dubai), Maldonado will be responsible for defining and driving the creative vision and strategy across Grey's offerings. He will lead the creative output for key client accounts and all creative projects for the agency.
Maldonado joins from Wunderman Thompson Dubai, where he spent the last few years repositioning the agency in MENA and was most recently the Executive Creative Director. He played a key role in scoring the first-ever Cannes Grand Prix in Innovation for Argentina with WT Buenos Aires office. The 2020/21 Grand Prix-winning project 'Degree Inclusive' featured the world's first deodorant designed for people with upper limb and visual disabilities.
Originally from Buenos Aires, Maldonado's 16-year advertising journey has seen him thrive at different agencies such as Publicis, Y&R, DDB, Mullen Lowe, and indie shops across multicultural markets including, Argentina, Mexico, and the USA. In this time, he has created buzzworthy campaigns for brands such as Unilever, Burger King, Bose, GSK, Philips, Got Milk? VW, Renault, Microsoft, and Heineken, and scored an impressive 400 awards at major creativity and effectiveness festivals across diverse media.
Philippe Berthelot (MD Grey Dubai): “2022 will see the light of a new Grey in Dubai with superstar talents across all capabilities. Pablo's creative vision and expertise are much admired, and I know he will make a big impact in this part of the world just as he has been in other regions. -I look forward to working with him.”
Pablo Maldonado: “This is an exceptional opportunity for me to leverage my experience and create innovative work for Grey, in a region that is more eclectic than ever. There is great potential to do amazing work and introduce new formats - I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get started. “
About Grey Group
Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestlé, Google, Volvo. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance. Grey received numerous accolades at the Campaign Asia 2020 AOTY awards -including for Best Culture APAC.
(www.grey.com).
