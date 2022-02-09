Cairo, Egypt– AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its participation at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2022, being held at the Egypt International Exhibition in Cairo from February 14-16, 2022. Alongside its strategic partner Schneider Electric, AVEVA will showcase its broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions in Value Chain Optimization and PEMS (Predictive Emissions Monitoring Systems), Asset Performance Management and Digital Twin technologies to enable oil, gas, and energy customers to drive digital and sustainability goals innovatively.

The three-day event will see AVEVA and Schneider Electric engage, connect and share success stories with customers and business partners from the North African market. Attendees will get a first-hand opportunity to learn how AVEVA serves global industrial and oil and gas leaders by offering powerful market-ready solutions, thanks to its integrated end-to-end digital portfolio spanning asset and operational lifecycles.

With AVEVA Value Chain Optimization, the energy sector can redefine processes, enable deeper collaboration, sustain productivity, and drive innovation. Energy companies can deliver proactive maintenance with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through AVEVA Asset Performance Management and drive operational excellence with an end-to-end digital twin. Digital Twin technology combines asset design and predictive analytics to create a fully integrated, real-time data visualization center that reveals functional insights, unlocks efficiencies, and identifies new pathways to optimize performance.

AVEVA experts will be present at EGYPS 2022 to interact with customers and partners and illustrate how the company is helping define the transformation towards a more sustainable energy sector.

“Our participation at EGYPS 2022 reinforces our commitment to driving innovation, digital transformation and sustainability mandates across the oil and gas, and energy industries in Egypt. Our strengths as a software leader and our extensive portfolio of solutions are in sync with the country’s technology vision and will enable customers to design digital-first and sustainability roadmaps. We look forward to connecting with our customers and stakeholders in person at EGYPS 2022 and discuss how our technologies can help them engineer more intelligently, enhance efficiency in operations and accelerate sustainability,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, vice president sales and head of Middle East and Africa, AVEVA.

AVEVA will also be holding demos of its different products at stand 2C30 at EGYPS 2022.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability. By connecting the power of information and artificial intelligence with human insight, AVEVA enables teams to use their data to unlock new value. We call this Performance Intelligence. AVEVA’s comprehensive portfolio enables more than 20,000 industrial enterprises to engineer smarter, operate better and drive sustainable efficiency. AVEVA supports customers through a trusted ecosystem that includes 5,500 partners and 5,700 certified developers around the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 6,500 employees and 90 offices in over 40 countries. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

