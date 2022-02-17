Dubai, UAE: Averda, the Dubai-headquartered waste and recycling company, has been approved for a $45 million investment loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the development, construction and operation of plastics recycling facilities in Africa and India.

Averda’s Chief Executive Officer Malek Sukkar warmly welcomed the announcement. “We are delighted to be approved for this investment support which will accelerate our plans to build plastics recycling capacity in markets which need it most. The problem of plastic pollution is one of the great challenges of our age and we are determined to build the facilities and systems to see these materials collected, sorted and recycled locally so that they can be reused in manufacturing. Building local processing capacity is a key cornerstone of the circular economy we need to develop in all markets, including these emerging ones.”

Averda’s Chief Finance Officer, Samir Sharma, agrees, “This investment not only unlocks the necessary funding to fast-track our ambitious plans, it also represents a vote of confidence from one of the most rigorous funding institutions in the world. Our corporate growth strategy, Renew24, will see us expand our sustainable waste treatment services over the coming years to ensure as much waste as possible is diverted from landfill. This loan, alongside the green financing we have secured from HSBC, is a further example of the range of options available to Averda to accelerate our growth.”

The Board of Directors of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) included these Averda projects in the latest round of quarterly investments which total more than $1.1 billion that DFC is investing toward innovative and promising development projects around the world.

“Thanks to the leadership of our terrific Board of Directors, DFC approved key projects this quarter that will help advance global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, support inclusive growth and gender equity in developing countries, and more,” said Dev Jagadesan, DFC’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

About Averda:

Averda is the leading waste management and recycling company in the emerging world, operating in India and across the Middle East and Africa. The company provides a broad and specialised range of services to over 60,000 clients - large and small - across private and public sectors. These include the municipal authorities of major cities and household names in a wide range of sectors including oil & gas, automotive, retail and hospitality.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Dubai, Averda increasingly focuses on providing sustainable solutions which extract value from waste, reducing use of the planet’s limited natural resources and driving the circular economy. The company’s portfolio of services range from collecting bins and cleaning city streets to sorting, composting, recycling and disposing of household waste as well as safely managing highly-regulated hazardous waste streams including medical waste and dangerous chemicals. Recent investments have further developed the company’s waste treatment capabilities, with the goal of providing circular recovery options in all markets.

The company currently employs over 14,000 people worldwide, helping to provide secure employment amongst the communities it serves. Protection of environmental and human health is the company’s highest priority, and it operates in full compliance with international standards for quality control wherever it operates, currently: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco, South Africa, Congo and India.

About DFC:

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is America’s development bank. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today. They invest across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology. DFC also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs in order to create jobs in emerging markets. DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.

The award to Averda will be used for the development, construction and operation of five low-density polyethylene and high-density polyethylene recycling facilities in Morocco, South Africa, and India.

All DFC project funding proposals are subject to Congressional approval.

https://www.dfc.gov/media/press-releases/dfc-approves-21-new-investments-mobilizing-more-11-billion-tackle-development

