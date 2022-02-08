Ras Al Khaimah: The company will construct a fully integrated sustainable hydrogen production unit, plant, and fish farming on a land plot of 8,470 m2 in RAKEZ Al Hamra Industrial Zone with an investment of AED 12 million.

This biotech facility will consist of a research centre, laboratory, desalination plant, green house as well as hydroponic and aquaponic indoor systems. It will generate energy through solar power systems that serves as the source of electricity for all the buildings in the premises. Furthermore, this electricity is used to produce green hydrogen.

“Our new location in Ras Al Khaimah supports the long-term strategic goals of our company. When deciding where to invest, we gave paramount consideration to cost-effectiveness, the right environment, and ease of doing business, and with RAKEZ we found all the support we needed,” said Erich Erber, Founder and President of SAN Group. “SAN Enertech, as a commercial organisation, seeks to collaborate with local scientists to jointly expand the know-how and experience in the field of self-sustained farming. By utilising our fully integrated system, we want to demonstrate a concept and value that can be achieved even in climates that are unstable for agriculture, by providing fresh, home-grown food supplies for a growing population. We will be able to prove this to ourselves, the UAE society, and the entire world through the combination of different disciplines of state-of-the-art technology.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “We are proud to welcome SAN Group with SAN Enertech to our ecosystem, which is home to an increasing number of companies that promote sustainable industrial practices. Ras Al Khaimah strives to be at the forefront of sustainability in the region and RAKEZ contributes to this by creating a nurturing environment for players in the sustainable sector. We back them up with tailored and cost-effective solutions, so it is easier for them to materialise their projects and make an impact in today’s society and the generations to come.”

The facility of SAN Enertech will be fully operational by the end of 2022. The pilot research plant serves as a blueprint for regenerative agriculture in the Middle East and Africa region.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About SAN Group:

SAN Group is a globally operating biotechnology company headquartered in Austria with employees on four continents. Through own subsidiaries and distribution partners, SAN Group is present in Europe, North- and South America, Asia, and Australia. Its business focuses on animal health (SAN Vet), crop protection and nutrition (SAN Agrow), food diagnostics, real estate development (SAN Real) as well as renewable energies and future technologies (SAN Enertech). SAN Group is 100% privately owned. www.san-group.com

