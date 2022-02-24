Abu Dhabi-UAE: As part of its dynamic series of diplomatic dialogues, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the country’s leading entity that trains current and future diplomats of the UAE, yesterday hosted distinguished diplomats in its latest panel discussion, titled ‘Public Diplomacy Tradecraft.’

The event, which shed light on how public diplomacy became a key component of a country’s foreign policy and how ministries communicate with a foreign audience in the 21st century, was attended by AGDA’s students, academics, as well as members of the diplomatic community in the UAE.

The discussion, which was moderated by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Acting Director General of AGDA, also welcomed His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC); Her Excellency Ingrid de Beer, Head of Public Diplomacy and Foreign Audiences, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Mr. Paul Kruchoski, the Director of the Office of Policy, Planning and Resources, at the U.S. State Department.

Speaking on the importance of the session and public diplomacy, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov said: “In the 21st century, diplomacy is not only confined to quiet negotiations between professional diplomats. It is increasingly about engaging the public both domestically and across borders. For aspiring diplomats, it is essential to learn the art of public diplomacy in order to serve their country effectively and develop the tradecraft they need to function in a world in which the lines between information and disinformation are increasingly blurred.”

His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, said: “For the UAE public diplomacy is about building bridges of cooperation and understanding between people and nations, for the purpose of increased global prosperity and peace.”

Her Excellency Ingrid de Beer said: “Public diplomacy is about creating partnerships. We have to work together to solve the global challenges of our time.”

Mr. Paul Kruchoski said: “The foundations of peace and international cooperation start with people, and with the listening and dialogue that are central to public diplomacy.”

