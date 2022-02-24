PHOTO
Abu Dhabi-UAE: As part of its dynamic series of diplomatic dialogues, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the country’s leading entity that trains current and future diplomats of the UAE, yesterday hosted distinguished diplomats in its latest panel discussion, titled ‘Public Diplomacy Tradecraft.’
The event, which shed light on how public diplomacy became a key component of a country’s foreign policy and how ministries communicate with a foreign audience in the 21st century, was attended by AGDA’s students, academics, as well as members of the diplomatic community in the UAE.
The discussion, which was moderated by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Acting Director General of AGDA, also welcomed His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC); Her Excellency Ingrid de Beer, Head of Public Diplomacy and Foreign Audiences, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Mr. Paul Kruchoski, the Director of the Office of Policy, Planning and Resources, at the U.S. State Department.
Speaking on the importance of the session and public diplomacy, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov said: “In the 21st century, diplomacy is not only confined to quiet negotiations between professional diplomats. It is increasingly about engaging the public both domestically and across borders. For aspiring diplomats, it is essential to learn the art of public diplomacy in order to serve their country effectively and develop the tradecraft they need to function in a world in which the lines between information and disinformation are increasingly blurred.”
His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, said: “For the UAE public diplomacy is about building bridges of cooperation and understanding between people and nations, for the purpose of increased global prosperity and peace.”
Her Excellency Ingrid de Beer said: “Public diplomacy is about creating partnerships. We have to work together to solve the global challenges of our time.”
Mr. Paul Kruchoski said: “The foundations of peace and international cooperation start with people, and with the listening and dialogue that are central to public diplomacy.”
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.