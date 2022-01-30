Muscat : A’Saffa Foods SAOG was recently presented with the ‘Oman’s Most Trusted Brand’ award in the ‘Poultry Products’ category at the 2021 edition of the renowned Award Ceremony. Every year, Apex Media presents Oman's Most Trusted Brand Awards to the most trusted brands in the country as a validation of consumer trust. The results are based on a month-long survey, which was open to the public for voting. Thus, this award is a clear demonstration of the public's confidence in A'Saffa Foods and its products.

The 2021 Oman's Most Trusted Brand Awards Ceremony was held at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, on January 25, under the auspices of H E Dr Mohammed al Rumhy, Minister of Energy and Minerals. Receiving the award at the event on behalf of A’Saffa Foods was the company’s CEO, Eng. Mohamed Suhail Al Shanfari.

On receiving the award, Eng. Mohamed Suhail Al Shanfari said, “The essence of trust is delivering on your promises, something that has become increasingly critical in today's uncertain market. This is why with every passing year we continue to do our very best to live up to our promises of providing our customers with nothing but the finest poultry products. We are delighted to see that our unending efforts continue to pay dividends and we have once again been named as Oman’s most trusted poultry products brand. The award is a wonderful honour for our brand, and we would like to thank Apex Media as well as everyone who voted for us during the survey.”

A’Saffa Food Processing was established in 2001 as a state-of-the-art poultry and meat processing plant. The company currently has a state-of-the-art farm and slaughterhouse in Thumrait, Dhofar. Over the next 20 years, the brand has consistently strived to live up to the trust placed in the brand and its products by its customers across the country and the GCC. The brand has remained committed to producing only the finest poultry products both in terms of food safety and quality.

