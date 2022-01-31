Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ENGIE has handed over another major energy efficiency project to Saudi Arabia’s National Energy Services Company, TARSHID. After concluding a detailed audit of the facilities with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, ENGIE has successfully completed the implementation of six energy saving measures, designed to reduce energy usage and guarantee energy efficiency of over 32%, equivalent to 5.6 GWh per year, for 10 years.

The energy saving performance contract was awarded to ENGIE by TARSHID in late 2020, with handover completed in the summer of 2021 and certification of Energy Conservation Measurements received this week. ENGIE brought its global experience in energy efficiency to provide innovative and cost-effective retrofit solutions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supporting TARSHID’s mandate to develop, fund and manage impactful energy efficiency projects in government and commercial sectors that achieve significant energy savings for the Kingdom.

Energy efficiency measures include the retrofitting of chilled water systems with cooling on demand; smart chiller plant management using advanced optimization, diagnostic and analytics software; and installing controllers to schedule and optimize air handling units and exhaust fans, based on cooling demand, building occupancy, and ambient conditions.

ENGIE will continue operating and maintaining the implemented energy savings solutions for 10 years, consistently monitoring and controlling the consumption through an advanced energy management platform. This marks the third project handover between ENGIE and TARSHID, following completion of energy efficiency initiatives with the Institute of Public Administration and Medical City King Saud University in the last year.

TARSHID’s CEO Waled Al Ghreri highlighted that this project completion marks another significant milestone in its journey to develop the energy efficiency sector, and one of many projects executed through its collaborative partnership model with the private sector. He also added that through TARSHID our efforts in developing the energy services sector, localizing expertise and talents and creating pioneers in our field, TARSHID is continuously working towards its aim of increasing energy efficiency in the Kingdom.

ENGIE KSA CEO Turki Al Shehri commented, “At ENGIE, we commend TARSHID for showcasing how innovative, low-cost solutions can deliver high-impact energy savings. As sustainability remains a top priority in the Kingdom, the role of the private sector is more important than ever in supporting the transition to a sustainable future. We are committed to the Private-Public Partnership models such as this one in place with TARSHID, recognizing the added value they can bring in terms of global expertise delivered to the local/ economy.”

The Project falls in line with Kingdom-wide goals to achieve significant energy savings and build a more sustainable future. ENGIE is a global leader in delivering sustainable energy management solutions that are design technology-enabled, data-driven and provide sustainable assets and energy optimisation to create long-term value. Since 2018, ENGIE has been dedicated to providing energy efficiency services to government, commercial and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia. In partnership with TARSHID, ENGIE aims to transform infrastructure of the Kingdom into high-performing assets by maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact, while supporting knowledge transfer to local partners.

