Sharjah : A model of the oldest pearl necklace found in the region, dating to more than 7,000 years, was a star attraction at the Sharjah Events Festival where a mobile ‘Museums Express’ showcased a collection of artefacts from eight of Sharjah’s 16 museums.

An initiative of the Sharjah Museums Authority, the mobile museum blended education and entertainment as it sought to educate, engage, and enrich families and visitors at the two-day festival. The chosen objects helped weave together the rich and diverse history of the emirate and the region from the prehistoric past to the present.

The pearl necklace, arranged on a string in a highly skilled manner indicated the precision of the manual tools used; while a model of a 15th century astrolabe - a remarkably versatile scientific instrument, introduced visitors to the pioneering works of Islamic scientists in astronomy and navigation.

Other attractions included the Al Kasser, a small double headed drum; a model of the Battil, a multipurpose vessel used for fishing, pearling, coastal trading, and as a warship; and a model of the No.11 glider, designed and built by engineer Otto Lilienthal in 1894, that eventually paved the way for advancements in aviation.

