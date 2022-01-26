Dubai: Ariston Middle East has developed a new brand positioning for 2022 and the years to come. The 90-year-old brand has all along focused on comfort for the family and home with a strong emphasis on advanced technologies to build a sustainable future. This strategy has been more clearly defined with the brand manifesto transitioning to ‘Ariston the home of sustainable comfort’ - a line that captures the essence of the brand’s vision combining the importance of home, comfort, and sustainability.

“In an increasingly connected world where "I" is becoming "we" and "mine" is becoming "ours", also the concept of home is redefining its boundaries: it extends beyond the idea of a private space to include the whole planet. "Family", "protection", "comfort" and "wellbeing", values universally recognised as synonymous with home and core values for our brand, today have more diverse and more inclusive nuances that reflect more sustainable ways of living life, working and nurturing relationships of all forms. We at Ariston, who have put the home at the centre of our work from our foundation and used it in our logo, are once again ready to embrace and accompany this change.” Said Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus.

For many years, the Ariston Group as a global brand has chosen a green path, and to achieve this, it has been constantly investing in the most advanced technologies. Backed by a strong research team, the company has been able to offer highly efficient products capable of heating large amounts of water with extremely low consumption of electricity as they absorb the heat directly from the external air and the sun. Ariston’s sustainable solutions utilizing solar panels and heat pumps to harness the natural forces of sunlight and air to reduce energy costs have appealed to customers in the commercial as well as residential sectors across the region.

“The hospitality industry has a high demand for hot water. Guest rooms, swimming pools and restaurants require large quantities depending on capacity so cost of water heating is a major consideration. This is true for the industry all over the world. As the UAE has benefitted from the Expo 2020 traffic and a return to normal, our design engineers see an inclination to environment friendly solutions that also benefit customers by minimizing energy consumption. The building of NEOM in Saudi Arabia is yet another opportunity for Ariston’s sustainable solutions. Heat Pump technology is gaining ground due to its simplicity and effectiveness. The abundance of sunshine in the region make solar energy a natural choice.” Alberto Torner added.

Similarly, housing projects across the region have increased the appeal of their projects by using solar panels or heat pumps and sometimes a combination of both to benefit end users reduce energy consumption. Almost all property developers in the region are Ariston customers. The turnaround in economies in the region had a positive impact on Real Estate which fueled demand for water heating solutions.

Despite difficulties that arose in 2020, the Ariston Group increased its investment in developing efficient and sustainable products, solutions, and processes to 29%, keeping to its commitment of making a decisive contribution to reducing energy consumption and conserving the environment. The result of continuing to pursue a sustainable strategy impacted business positively last year and is expected to continue to have an even stronger effect in the coming year.

