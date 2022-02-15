PHOTO
- The companies have grown at double-digit rates over the past three years, and in aggregate are valued at more than $4.0 billion.
Arcapita Group Holdings (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of the ARC Fintech Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) platform which has invested in minority stakes in a diversified portfolio of high-growth financial technology (fintech) companies (“Companies”).
The Portfolio is geographically diversified with exposure to key global markets such as the Unites States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Brazil and the Nordic region. The Companies have seen strong growth rates over the past three years including through the pandemic, while also providing diversification across sub-segments and geographies. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift for consumers, businesses and governments to digital solutions. Few sectors have gained from that transition more than fintech, which benefited from increased mobile accessibility and faster service offerings.
Arcapita pursued these Companies through co-investments with seasoned international investment firms that together with Arcapita aim to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. High-profile international institutional investors have invested in most of the Companies, and major well-renowned international partners are working with these Companies to achieve their goals.
Yousif Al Abdulla, Arcapita’s MENA Investment Managing Director, said: “Through the ARC Fintech Portfolio, we are offering our clients a diversified fintech exposure. The Portfolio is built on Arcapita’s prudent approach of targeting companies that offer attractive risk-return profiles with differentiated value propositions, proven business models, growing client base and well-established product-market fit. Given the growing demand for innovative fintech solutions, we believe that the sector carries significant growth prospect over the long-term.”
