Domestic value creation contributes $100 billion to national economy

Growing industrial base now exports to more than 40 countries

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Aramco’s supply chain resilience has been further enhanced by the signing of 50 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum and Exhibition.

The 6th edition of the event was inaugurated by HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, in the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy, HRH Ahmed bin Fahd Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, and HE Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Aramco’s Board of Directors.

Progress in the Company’s flagship business continuity initiative is being showcased at the three-day gathering, which runs from January 24 to 26 at Dhahran EXPO, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The iktva program aims to drive domestic value creation, maximize long-term economic growth and diversification, and build a world-class supply chain that facilitates the development of a diverse, sustainable and a globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom, at a time when global supply chains have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of iktva, 59% of Aramco’s spending in 2021 was directed to domestic suppliers, up from 35% in 2015 when the program was launched.

Held under the theme ‘Paving the way to economic success’, the iktva forum highlights how partnerships with some of the world’s top energy, logistics, and manufacturing companies continue to enhance the domestic commercial ecosystem and enable the reliable supply of energy to the world.

The forum also recognizes the outstanding achievements of Aramco’s program partners across 10 categories, which include overall iktva performance, training, Saudization, female representation and exports.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO, said: “It wasn’t possible to foresee the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, but iktva helped us to prepare for the disruptions it caused to the global supply chain. Our investment in a diversified network of suppliers has helped us maintain a track record of reliability and iktva continues to prove its value by contributing to an increasingly vibrant, dynamic and business-friendly environment in Saudi Arabia.”

The iktva program has helped establish a competitive industrial base, resulting in exports to more than 40 countries. Meanwhile, local content requirements embedded in thousands of contracts have contributed more than $100 billion to the national economy.

At the same time, iktva has attracted more than 540 investments to Saudi Arabia from 35 countries.

Innovation and sustainability are essential components of the iktva model, which embraces new technologies, encourages more efficient logistics networks and emphasizes the Circular Carbon Economy framework.

Cybersecurity is another program priority, ensuring both Aramco and its network of suppliers and contractors have robust protections in place to defend against emerging threats and safeguard business continuity.

Major signings include:

Schlumberger – Partnership on climate leadership and digitalization through localization initiatives

– Partnership on climate leadership and digitalization through localization initiatives Cameron/TechnipFMC/Baker Hughes – Wellhead equipment localization procurement agreements

– Wellhead equipment localization procurement agreements Larsen & Toubro – Pressure vessel fabrication localization

– Pressure vessel fabrication localization Sutherland Global Services – Smart City services localization

– Smart City services localization Tanajib Cogeneration Power Company – Tanajib cogeneration and desalination agreement

– Tanajib cogeneration and desalination agreement Honeywell – Localization of process automation solutions

– Localization of process automation solutions Alfanar Company - Carbon fiber investment collaboration

2022 iktva award winners:

Highest overall iktva performance

Services sector: Schlumberger Middle East

Construction sector: C.A.T International

Manufacturing sector: Alkhorayef Petroleum

Best in training and development

Halliburton

Best in supplier development

Baker Hughes

Best in Saudization

Manufacturing sector: ArcelorMittal

Services sector: Arabian Drilling Company

Best in female employment

Tamimi Global

Best in exports

Manufacturing sector: Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication

Services sector: Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling

