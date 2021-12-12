Arabesque Real Estate Development Company subtracts housing units with its project in New Cairo at Home with a total unit price of 850 thousand pounds, as the company offers exclusive offers during this month, deducting 50 thousand pounds on the total unit price and diamond ring from Damas for contracted customers, The units areas under the project start from 170 square meters to 235 square meters, according to Hani Jouda, head of the commercial sector in the company.

Jouda added that the company is keen to offer more offers from another period, as the company takes into account the presentation of projects at an appropriate price appropriate for young people and all segments of society, explaining that the project that it is currently proposing is characterized by an open video and near the club and club street, in addition to the project's proximity to all the main aisles leading to the New Capital.

He stressed that the real estate sector witnessed a boom during the last quarter of this year, explaining that many customers accepted to buy real estate after developers announced their expectations of price increases in real estate prices during the coming period.

He stressed that the real estate sector is witnessing many developments during the coming period, explaining that the rise in gas prices on iron and cement companies makes the real estate market witness a price increase of not less than 10%, indicating that iron occupies a quarter of the investment cost of construction works in all projects, explaining that the increase in prices will be The same as the increase in iron prices.

