Nearly 3,500 exhibitors to take part in the co-located Arab Health and Medlab Middle East events

Over 60,000 global healthcare and medical laboratory professionals registered to take part in the live, in-person events

The event format will see both shows take place live, in-person from 24-27 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and online from 5 January – 28 February

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Healthcare and trade professionals representing nearly 160 countries will participate in Arab Health and Medlab Middle East as the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the MENA region return to Dubai next week.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from Monday 24 January until Thursday 27, under the show themes of ‘United by business, forging ahead’ and ‘Connect with innovation that's changing the face of diagnostics’, the co-located events will provide a platform for the global healthcare industry to meet and discuss the latest technologies and medical discoveries.

Solenne Singer, Group Director for Informa Markets, said: “Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will once again reiterate the importance of the healthcare and laboratory industries as we continue to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and provide a platform for developing solutions to overcome the pandemic.

“We have witnessed a clear uptick in demand from both buyers and exhibitors eager to meet in-person, to see firsthand the latest technology and innovation on the market, while also hearing from industry professionals from around the world on the latest trends and insights. This year, both events will be integral to ongoing global recovery, and we look forward to welcoming the industry to Dubai.”

More than 60,000 attendees are expected across the four days of both shows, with almost 4,000 exhibitors from the healthcare and laboratory industries confirmed. More than 60 countries are represented, with over 20 dedicated country pavilions confirmed, making Arab Health and Medlab Middle East a genuinely global healthcare showcase.

Underscoring the focus on technology, Arab Health 2022 will feature the new Healthcare Transformation Zone which will explore the latest tech advancements from global innovators and disruptors. The popular start-up competition, Innov8 Talks returns and will feature 24 companies showcasing unique and innovative solutions Rounding out the Transformation Zone will be the launch of the Product Showcase segment, where a range of companies will be showcasing ground-breaking innovations shaping the future of the healthcare and laboratory industries.

The innovation theme will continue through returning exhibitors, including Siemens, Canon, Masimo, Drager, GE Healthcare, Philips, Abbott, Roche, and Seegene.

In another first for both events is the launch of the Future Health Summit. The high-level event will be attended by over 150 senior government healthcare officials, CEOs and visionaries, from across the globe.

Moderated by Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director, Dubai Science Park, panellists include Alaa Murabit, Medical Doctor, Global Security Strategist, Women’s Rights Advocate and United Nations High-Level Commissioner on Health, Employment & Economic Growth; Dr Sameh El-Saharty, Program Leader for Human Development, GCC Country Department, The World Bank; Päivi Sillanaukee, Ambassador for Health and Wellbeing, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland; Veronica Beneitez Piñero, Deputy Head of Unit, Transition and Business Acceleration Services Unit, European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency, European Commission.

As part of the Arab Health Congress, more than 550 regional and international speakers and over 2,500 delegates will participate in 12 Continuing Medical Education (CME). Conferences taking place onsite at the event include Total Radiology, Orthopaedics, Surgery, and Obs & Gyne, Other online conferences include Quality Management in Healthcare, Family Medicine, ENT, and Emergency Medicine and Critical Care.

With a total of nine conferences, Medlab Middle East Congress remains one of the largest CME accredited multi-track medical laboratory congresses globally, featuring over 100 renowned laboratory champions from around the world. Eight conferences will take place live, in-person, and online, the new bonus track, Future of Lab.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

Both exhibitions are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Healthcare Authority

Starting at 10 am on Monday, 24 January, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East continue until 5 pm Thursday, 27 January.

For more information, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com or www.medlabme.com

As part of Informa Markets commitment to provide the highest hygiene levels at all events, the company has launched Informa AllSecure – a 35-point guide to ensuring attendee and staff safety.

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 47 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2022 will take place from 24-27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Website: www.arabhealthonline.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArabHealth/

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East, plays a crucial role in developing the value of laboratory medicine in transforming tomorrow's diagnostics by providing a platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors, to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Moving into its 21st year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 140+ countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 24-27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Website: www.medlabme.com

