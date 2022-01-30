PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : The Board of Directors has recommended to the shareholders the distribution of 20% cash dividends for the financial year 2021.
Arab Bank consolidated the financial statements of Oman Arab Bank under its Group accounts increasing total assets by $8.4 billion to reach $63.8 billion compared to $54.4 billion for the same period last year.
Customer deposits grew by 22% to reach $47.1 billion, while loans grew by 30%, to reach $34.6 billion. The consolidation of Oman Arab Bank has materially increased customer deposits and loans by $7.3 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively.
Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the underlying performance reflects its strategic directive in dealing with the challenging and changing operating environment and its prudent operating policies of maintaining strong liquidity and healthy capital positions.
Mr. Nemeh Sabbagh, Chief Executive Officer, commented that the year 2021 showed a partial recovery of the economic environment which the bank benefited from and recorded a growth in net interest and commission income by 15% with net operating income increasing by 8% to reach $1,108 Million. He added that the Group enjoys high liquidity and a strong capital base with a loan to deposit ratio of 73.4% and a capital adequacy ratio of 16.5%. The Group continues to hold credit provisions against non-performing loans in excess of 100%.
Mr. Sabbagh also noted the bank’s ambitious vision towards embracing digital transformation as an integral part of its strategy. The bank launched in 2021 Reflect, the first Neobank in Jordan, which provides a branchless experience to millennials and facilitates their daily lifestyle activities from one banking app.
Mr. Masri concluded by referring to Arab Bank’s ongoing commitment towards integrating sustainability into its operations in a strategic manner which dovetails with the bank’s efforts to support sustainable community development.
Arab Bank was named “Best Bank in the Middle East 2021” for the sixth consecutive year by New York-based Global Finance magazine.
The 2021 financial statements are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.