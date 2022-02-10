PHOTO
Bangalore India: AAF International, a Member of the Daikin Group, a leading filter manufacture company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, United States; announced the appointment of Shailesh Nigam as Chief Operating Officer – EEMEA, CIS & SAARC countries, effective January 2022.
Shailesh has been working with AAF India since July 2020, overseeing India, Sri Lanka & East Africa operations. He developed a comprehensive operation & logistic strategy and led improvements through advanced analytics, processes, and systems. Shailesh has a total experience of 30 years which includes 10 years in the Middle East. Basically, a Mechanical Engineer and a Marketing Management postgraduate, his core experience has been in HVAC sales & marketing. He has worked with renowned HVAC companies like Trane, Blue Star, McQuay & Fedders Lloyd where he handled challenging assignments at various levels.
As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Nigam will report to Daikin Japan Headquarter (Filter Division). He will lead key management & cross-functional operations, including acquisitions, reconditioning, logistics, sales-support, customer experience and growth operations and shall be responsible for taking AAF to next level in the region.
Filter Division Japan commented, “Shailesh is a transformational leader and proven change agent with deep experience in operations and logistics management, as an innovative and seasoned executive who relies on data and analytics to drive execution. We are confident Shailesh will be a tremendous asset as we continue to manage organisational growth, scale our operations, execute our strategic plan, and pursue our path to profitability. We are delighted to welcome Shailesh Nigam to the board”.
“I am excited to take up the new role as COO and look forward to using my experience in operations management and business transformation to help AAF build on its success, execute its growth plan and drive operational improvements across the organization,” said Mr. Shailesh Nigam.
