The announcement comes as a response to increasing requests from nurses worldwide for more time to complete the documentation process, following the Covid-19 surge

Dubai, UAE: Launched on International Nurses Day in May 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare, with an aim to recognize the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system globally, Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been receiving an overwhelming response from nurses worldwide.

The application system is completely online via www.asterguardians.com, where a nurse can submit her own application for the award or anyone can nominate a nurse, who they think is worthy of the award.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as ‘Process Advisors’ who would ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and presentation by the finalists to an independent well-known Jury to determine the final winner.

Encouraging nurses from around the world to apply and nominate nurses for the award, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic. They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognize the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognize and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has started receiving nominations from nurses based in Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe, and Oceania. So far, 17300+ registrations have been received from 175 countries. Given the overwhelming response, the last date for accepting nominations has been extended to 15th February 2022, from the earlier announced date of 30th January, 2022.

After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process. Subsequently 10 finalists would be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury. The final Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award winner will be announced on 12th May- International Nurses Day in 2022 at a grand ceremony in Dubai. Apart from the substantial First Prize of US $ 250,000, the 9 finalists will also be presented with monetary prize and awards.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

[1] In India, Aster Pharmacies are under brand license agreements.

