Dubai, UAE,: In line with Huawei’s commitment to harness technology and build a fully connected intelligent world, the tech giant announced a new rewarding HUAWEI P50 Pro giveaway campaign in partnership with four leading applications in the United Arab Emirates, namely Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Rehlat, Smiles UAE, and Virgin Mobile UAE, spanning across key segments from travel and lifestyle to media and telecommunications. The announcement follows the launch of the latest HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket devices, representing a new chapter of Huawei Mobile Services’ (HMS) all-scenario experiences.

Huawei aims to enhance the apps’ digital efforts by granting them access to a rich customer base and placing them onto one of the top three application marketplaces. The partnership features applications from notable brands in the UAE including Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Smiles UAE, Virgin Mobile UAE, and Rehlat.

Users can download the innovative apps on AppGallery and participate in a trivia contest via social media with a chance to win amazing Huawei devices including a brand new HUAWEI P50 Pro – the latest addition to Huawei’s iconic P Series product line. These social media giveaways are available across the 4 brands’ social accounts.

Lu Geng Middle East & Africa Device Ecosystem Development & Operations Dept Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “Partnering with leading brands in the United Arab Emirates such as Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Smiles UAE, Virgin Mobile UAE, and Rehlat is a testament to Huawei’s commitment to supporting partners’ digital transformation journey. The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem is one of the largest in the world, and together with our partners, we believe that we can dynamically enhance consumers’ all-scenario experience.”

By leveraging Huawei’s technology capabilities, partners will access AppGallery features and the HUAWEI Ads ecosystem, created to meet users’ accustomed and efficient mobile-centric lifestyles. The application marketplace is available in more than 170 countries and regions, offering over 580 million monthly active users an innovative gateway to new experiences via a few swipes.

