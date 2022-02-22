NEW YORK AND ABU DHABI: – Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”) today announced the expansion of their global partnership, which currently includes a number of strategic initiatives across Apollo’s integrated platform. The expansion of the partnership supports Apollo’s Capital Solutions business to originate transactions across various asset classes and grow product capabilities. It is designed to benefit a wide range of capital needs and meet increasing market demand for expedient and bespoke multi-billion-dollar equity and debt solutions. Apollo expects the mutually beneficial relationship to accelerate its 5-year origination target and support other goals set forth at its Investor Day.

“At Apollo, we have long been a solutions provider to large issuers in credit, and now through this expanded partnership and our growing Capital Solutions business, we continue to better position ourselves to serve clients across the capital structure,” said Apollo CEO Marc Rowan. “We are pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Mubadala, together helping leading companies access creative and tailored financing throughout market cycles.”

The expanded partnership builds on the successful Apollo Strategic Origination Partners (ASOP) platform formed in 2020, reinforcing the strong relationship between Apollo and Mubadala. It also strengthens the capabilities of Apollo’s Capital Solutions business, which works across the firm’s global investment platform with a growing team of professionals focused on origination, syndication and broad capital markets activities.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, said: “The two organizations have a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership, driven by shared investment philosophies and underscored by Mubadala's support to further enhance the Apollo Capital Solutions platform. We believe that this platform will give Mubadala access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities, enabling us to capitalize on the global shift in corporate finance execution.”

“Apollo Capital Solutions works with investment professionals across our firm to directly originate and structure flexible financing, and with additional capital commitments from Mubadala, we expect to transact on a larger scale across asset classes and with greater speed,” said Craig Farr, Apollo Partner and Head of Apollo Capital Solutions. “Our ability to serve as a preferred counterparty benefits both corporate borrowers and our investors as we increase our relevance in the financing ecosystem.”

The combination of Apollo’s leading investment teams, capital solutions business and flexible, permanent capital base contribute to the firm’s increasing origination volumes and ability to provide investors with excess yield.

The growing partnership builds on Apollo’s other meaningful relationships and activities in the UAE, including the recently announced $1.4 billion fund investment in Aldar Properties as well as a long-term joint venture with ADNOC.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $498 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

