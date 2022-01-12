PHOTO
- Initiative to target projects with limited access to international financing, namely electricity projects which use renewable energy or natural gas and water and waste management facilities
- Initiative to prioritize projects in common member countries of APICORP and Islamic Development Bank
The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), an energy-focused multilateral development financial institution, and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have established the Infra Initiative, a US $1 billion private sector-focused infrastructure financing initiative.
The Infra Initiative’s funds will be used to finance strategic utility projects that contribute to human and economic development in the two multilateral financial institutions’ member countries and their respective national development strategies.
The two institutions will jointly identify and deliver structured finance facilities to utilities projects with limited access to international financing. Under the Infra Initiative, funds will be allocated to electricity generation and transmission projects which utilize renewable energy or natural gas, as well as water and waste management facilities. The involvement of the private sector at the local, regional, and international levels will also be a priority in the project selection process.
Through the Infra Initiative, APICORP and IsDB aim to address low private sector participation in funding energy projects by incentivizing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to bridge the estimated US $200 billion investment gap in such projects in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. Additionally, the initiative aims to mobilize other financing channels from commercial banks, other multilateral development banks, development agencies, and the capital markets.
On this occasion, IsDB’s President H.E Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser declared: “We recognize that quality infrastructure is key to economic and social development. Hence, addressing the infrastructure needs of our member countries is one of IsDB’s foremost priorities. Our cooperation with APICORP on the Infra Initiative is in this spirit. It is intended to amplify our impact by combining our two institutions’ resources, skill sets and market knowledge. It also supports our respective commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals – particularly goals 6, 7 and 9.”
For his part Dr. Ahmed Ali Attiga, CEO of APICORP, stated, “Increasing private sector investments in the energy sector is a key area of focus for us as part of our strategy to fund the energy transition in the Arab region. It is an objective we shared with our partner, IsDB. Indeed, APICORP has significantly raised the size of its financing and investments in pioneering companies and strategic projects which are shaping tomorrow’s energy landscape.”
The scope of Infra Initiative, which will launch for an initial period of 3 years, includes all OIC countries, with priority given to the 10 member countries common to APICORP and IsDB. However, projects in other countries are also eligible provided they are sponsored by a company headquartered in one of the shared member states.
It is worth noting that APICORP’s 2021-2025 MENA Energy Investment Outlook projected the share of private investments in regional energy projects to reach 27% by 2025, a threefold increase from the 8.5% in the 2020-2024 outlook.
About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)
Rated AAA by the major rating agencies, the Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that has been working for over 45 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57 Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world’s population. Its mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress and to put in place the necessary infrastructure to enable them to fulfil their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has regional hubs and centers of excellence located in 11 of its Member Countries. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single institution into a group comprising five specialized entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB); Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), which is tasked with research and training; Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
ABOUT APICORP
The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) is an energy-focused multilateral development financial institution established in 1975 by the ten Arab oil exporting countries. APCIORP’s mission is to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector and related industries through a range of financing and direct equity solutions, as well as energy research and advisory services. APICORP applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially-linked projects comprising 13% of its nearly US $4 bn loan portfolio which encompasses leading public and private sector partners in 25 countries. APICORP is also the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s and ‘AA’ by Fitch.
