Abu Dhabi: With the rising interest in electric vehicles spreading across the nation, the first-ever edition of the annual Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on 23rd – 25th May 2022. The event is organized by Nirvana Holding and will be hosted by ADNEC. The summit will have hundreds of electric vehicle companies and businesses in complementary industries in attendance to showcase recent developments, up-and-coming technologies, and sustainable strategic solutions.

Motivated by the rapid growth of the Electric Vehicle Market in the Middle East and North Africa, EVIS is positioned to be the pioneer trade show and conference for electric vehicles in the region. The event will be attended by over 5000 representatives from leading companies, including investors, engineers, R&D professionals, and government officials. The UAE’s missions ‘Economic Vision 2030’ and the ‘UAE Energy Strategy 2050’ support the move towards more energy-efficient and sustainable technologies. It has become a priority to invest in the Electric Vehicle sector as it is highly favorable for the future. EVIS is the lead facilitator in the transition to clean energy and early adoption of Electric Vehicles across sectors in the MENA region.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding stated, “We have been seeing a rapidly growing interest in electric vehicles in the region and we are proud to bring an event of this scale to Abu Dhabi.” Mr. Naser Ali Al Bahri, Managing Director of Events and Conferences, said, “This event is a convergence of all the developments and innovations happening in the e-mobility world, whether it be land, sea or air. It really is an event of the future and one that will see many editions to come.”

Pioneering the coming of the future, Mr. Stephen Severance - Head of Program Management and Marketing at Masdar City stated “Masdar is committed to advancing sustainable mobility, with our Masdar City urban development demonstrating how pioneering transport offerings can provide real-world solutions to decarbonizing the sector. An event like EVIS represents the perfect platform to showcase solutions to make the transportation sector more energy-efficient and deliver a more sustainable future” .

ADNEC and Masdar, the Venue Partner and Sustainability Partner respectively along with CEBC and CharIN as Knowledge Partners are supporting EVIS. The event will be heavily focused on fostering individual engagement as well as encouraging community interaction through networking opportunities and customized personal experiences. Abu Dhabi’s globally accessible geography and green-energy drive are factors that contribute to attracting Electric Vehicle innovators from across the globe.

Dr. Nasser Saidi - Chairman - Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) stated that he has high hopes for EVIS 2022. When asked about their collaboration, he said “We are very glad to support EVIS 2022 as a Knowledge Partner. We see EVIS as a potential platform for the electric mobility sector across the MENA region and we look forward to contributing to the huge success of its first edition.”

Prepared for Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Group“We are thrilled to be hosting the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit 2022 at ADNEC. Sustainability and innovation are at the core of our business and we are proud to be hosting this distinguished event. EVIS is a catalyst in steering the region's transition towards e-mobility, and we are looking forward to hosting this conference at ADNEC which reaffirms Abu Dhabi government's focus on renewable energy and clean transportation technologies, in addition to our commitment to a Net-Zero future.“

“This event showcases the diverse range of events that are coming to ADNEC and together, we will support the event which will benefit UAE businesses and global stakeholders. ADNEC has a wide range of flexible infrastructure and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is one of the Middle East’s and the world’s leading exhibitions venue and I am confident that this summit will continue our successful legacy.”

The themes that will be explored during the conference are New Energy Vehicles, Energy & Infrastructure, Power Train, and Batteries. The summit will give a holistic view and provide a well-rounded base for the themes. EVIS, being the first conference of its kind hopes to set a benchmark for the future.

