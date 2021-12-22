Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda-CIBE) and Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) have signed a MoU in Dubai- UAE. The MoU was signed by Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO, AlHuda-CIBE and Hon BGen Charito B. Plaza, Director General (Deputy Minister), PEZA, Philippines.

While talking to this occasion, Hon BGen Charito B. Plaza, said that this MoU will prove to be a great initiative for the progress of Islamic banking and finance in Philippines where PEZA will be able to take the maximum benefit from the expertise of AlHuda-CIBE in the fields of Shariah advisory, consultancy, capacity building, training and conferences.

She added that according to this MoU, both organizations will work together to strengthen the abilities of Islamic Banking and Finance in Philippines.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, said that these moments are very rejoicing when AlHuda-CIBE and PEZA enter into a joint collaboration, we will pool our expertise and resources to achieve the optimum goal of promotion of Islamic banking and finance in Philippines.

This step will surely benefit Islamic banking and finance in the field of capacity building. He further added that we will not only be confined to this agreement but we will also extend from Islamic banking and finance to Halal tourism, Halal products certifications and other pertinent fields. He said that there is a dire need of holding capacity building and training programs.

He also added that Islamic financial system has emerged as a complete sustainable system of financial stability, as Islamic banking and financial system is rapidly emerging in different countries, and we hope that this MoU will cater all possible solutions for the strengthening of this emerging industry.

About AlHuda-CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

About PEZA: Philippine Economic Zone Authority is working on the legal framework and mechanisms for the integration, coordination, planning and monitoring of special economic zones, industrial estates / parks, export processing zones and other economic zones to transform selected areas in the country into highly developed Agro industrial, industrial, commercial, tourist, banking, investment, and financial centers, where highly trained workers and efficient services will be available to commercial enterprises. (www.peza.gov.ph ) .

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

