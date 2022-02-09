While remaining true to its DNA of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, with Tonale a radical evolution is taking place at Alfa Romeo, which is looking ahead to a new era of connectivity and electrification.

Two levels of electrification – Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Q4, developed by Alfa Romeo to guarantee best-in-class performance. The 275-hp Plug-in Hybrid Q4 version with all-wheel drive is best-in-class – the most powerful and efficient version in the line-up.

Dubai, UAE: Stellantis Middle East today launched the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale in the Middle East region, a groundbreaking new sports SUV offering industry-first technology and exceptional driving dynamics.

DESIGN: UNMISTAKABLY ALFA ROMEO

Intended for a young, metropolitan and dynamic customer, the Alfa Romeo Tonale offers a distinctive, sensual and forward-looking design, extolling new stylistic elements destined to remain as points of reference in the development of the Alfa Romeo line-up: 5-hole wheel rims, the cluster in the “telescopic” instrument panel, the 3-spoke sports steering wheel, and the sine-curve headlights.

The “3+3” headlights with new Full-LED Adaptive Matrix evoke the proud look of the SZ Zagato or the Proteo concept car. Developed in conjunction with Marelli, the three modules make up a unique frontline for the car and always ensure the best lighting conditions.

INDUSTRY-FIRST TECHNOLOGY

In a world exclusive, Tonale debuts non-fungible token (NFT) technology, a true innovation in the automotive sector. Alfa Romeo is the first automaker to link a car with an NFT digital certificate. The technology is based on the “blockchain card” concept, a confidential and non-modifiable record of the main stages in the life of an individual vehicle. With the customer’s consent, the NFT will record vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used as a guarantee that the car has been properly maintained, with a positive impact on its residual value. On the pre-owned car market, NFT certification represents an additional source of credibility for owners or dealers to count on. In the meantime, buyers will be reassured in their choice of car.

Alfa Romeo underscores the use of software and connectivity to enhance the driver's experience, which is always the focus. Tonale therefore comes with the most advanced technology, to ensure a connected and comfortable experience. The major new features in the Alfa Romeo Tonale include built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant features, so you can always “feel at home” in your car, making the everyday experience even more straightforward and convenient.

On the all-new infotainment system featuring a customizable Android operating system and 4G connectivity, it also offers content, functionality and services that are always kept up to date. The system includes a fully digital 12.3” screen, the main 10.25” touchscreen unit, and a smooth, sophisticated multitasking interface, keeping everything at a glance without distracting your attention from the road. Totaling 22.5”, the two large Full TFT screens are best-in-class in the segment.

Technology is also at the service of safety and comfort: level 2 autonomous driving, with new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that act in line with the Alfa Romeo philosophy. These include “Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control” (IACC), “Lane Centering” (LC) and “Traffic Jam Assist” – which automatically adjust speed and trajectory, keeping the car in the middle of the lane and at a distance from the vehicle in front, thus ensuring safety and comfort.

STATE-OF-THE-ART ELECTRIFICATION

For Alfa Romeo, Tonale marks a natural entry point into the world of electrification, offering a concrete commitment to sustainable mobility, while remaining faithful to its founding values. With two levels of electrification, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, the Tonale debuts the 160-hp Hybrid VGT (Variable-Geometry Turbo) engine, an exclusive for Alfa Romeo.

Top performance is guaranteed by the exclusive 275-hp Plug-in Hybrid Q4, which clocks up 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.2 seconds and a range in pure electric mode of up to 80 km in the city cycle (over 60 km in the combined cycle), best-in-class values in the segment. As standard in the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain, the Q4 traction ensures an unparalleled level of safety and driving pleasure.

BEST-IN-CLASS DRIVING DYNAMICS

Tonale stands as a benchmark in the segment in terms of driving dynamics. It ensures sports car-like impeccable dynamic behavior, proven by the best weight distribution and the most direct steering in its segment, as well as the fully independent MacPherson suspension system, with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers with “Dual Stage Valve” active suspension with electronically controlled damping. In short, sitting behind the wheel of the new Tonale equates to an engaging driving experience that becomes an invitation to travel, never mind the destination.

