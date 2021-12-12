PHOTO
- Victory in the import ranking of the category "Sedans & Station Wagons"
- The Giulia GTAm pays homage to one of the most successful racing cars in the Italian brand's history
Unmistakable Italian design, combined with 540 hp engine power, convinced the readers of AUTO BILD SPORTSCARS. They elected the Giulia GTAm, the most powerful car ever produced by Alfa Romeo, "AUTO BILD SPORTSCAR of the Year 2021". A total of 109 current sports car models were put to the readers' vote. The Giulia GTAm won topped the import rankings in the category "Sedans & Station Wagons".
Last year, the readers of AUTO BILD SPORTSCARS elected Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as the winner. This year, it was the turn of the Giulia GTAm to be chosen for the award. A major achievement and a source of great pride for the Italian brand. Both awards embody the high regard in which Alfa Romeo is held by German sports car fans.
Produced in just 500 numbered units, the Giulia GTA’s well-known acronym stands for "Gran Turismo Alleggerita" (‘lightened grand tourer’), paying tribute to one of the most legendary cars in the brand’s glorious history: the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA. With the widespread use of ultralight materials, the Giulia GTA’s weight is reduced by up to 100 kg compared to the Giulia Quadrifoglio, and is equipped with an upgraded version of the 540-hp Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine with a best-in-class specific output of 187 hp/L. It also delivers extraordinary performance, in terms of both its lap times on the track and its acceleration. The aerodynamics have been specially produced, drawing on the technical expertise derived straight from Formula 1, courtesy of the synergy with Sauber Engineering.
