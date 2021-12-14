PHOTO
Cairo: ALEXBANK signed a memorandum of understanding with “El Gameya Information Technology Company” for financial technology (Fin-Tech) services, that specializes in managing and regulating rotating savings and credit association (ROSCA) through an innovative electronic application. With ALEXBANK’s support, El Gameya managed to successfully pass two stages of the CBE’s Fintech Sandbox regulatory framework, qualifying for the third phase (preparation phase).
According to the MoU, ALEXBANK will provide El Gameya with many services that will help strengthen the company’s capabilities, ensuring an easier experience for customers using the application. This cooperation also includes organizing several workshops to improve El Gameya user experience and enhance the company’s development plans by jointly studying and exploring future collaborations between the two parties.
The signing ceremony was attended by Dante Campioni, ALEXBANK’s Managing Director & CEO, Amr Abou El-Azm, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Founding Shareholder of El Gameya and Ahmed Mahmoud, El Gameya Information Technology Company CEO, in addition to Tarek Salah, Head of Retail & SME Division and Ramy Taha, Head of Digital Banking and Marketing Division from ALEXBANK’s side, along with several representatives from both entities.
Dante Campioni, ALEXBANK’s Managing Director & CEO stated: "At ALEXBANK, we are keen on supporting Fin-Tech startups that contribute to financial and digital awareness and help achieve financial inclusion across all different segments, stemming from our belief that Fin-Tech has a great influence on speeding up the economic development worldwide. Our MoU with El Gameya confirms ALEXBANK’s support to innovative Fintech Companies capable of bringing multiple smart solutions to satisfy the growing demand of financial services in our vast market, supporting the CBE strategic vision towards establishing a state-of-the-art digital financial ecosystem and further contributing to the achievement of Egypt Vision 2030 targets.”
From his side, Amr Abou El Azm, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Founding Shareholder of El Gameya, stated: “The MoU signed with ALEXBANK is the first of a series of alliances and partnerships with financial and technological institutions that the company seeks to build in the coming period within the framework of its operational strategy and expansion plans in the Egyptian market, especially after the company’s success in attracting a large segment of customers over the past months.”
Ahmed Mahmoud Abdeen, Founder and CEO of ElGameya, added: “The partnership with ALEXBANK is an important milestone in the history of El Gameya, as it marks a new step towards the vertical expansion of the company within the state’s plan for financial inclusion, as well as a horizontal spread through the introduction of new Fin-Tech products in parallel with the bank’s radical digital transformation, since it’s the time to develop the idea of traditional saving groups in a seamless more effective method in collaboration with ALEXBANK.”
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.