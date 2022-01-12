Abu Dhabi, UAE : Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has increased its ESG ratings within two major global benchmarks, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and Sustainalytics, driven by a broad base of progress and improvements across its core sustainability pillars comprising environment, community, people, and economic impact. Aldar produced particularly strong gains in environmental impact monitoring, embedding environmental impacts into management reporting and decision-making processes, and launching new social impact initiatives.

This year, Aldar scored 58 points on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, representing a 53% year on year improvement from the 38 points scored in 2020. The company is now among the top 13% of the 237 global real estate companies invited to respond to the DJSI questionnaire, up from being in the top 31% last year.

In addition, Aldar received a score of 16.6 on Sustainalytics' ESG risk assessment scale, indicating a low level of ESG risk. Results are measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with a rating between 10 and 20 classified as "Low Risk". Aldar was ranked 9th in the global ranking of 107 diversified real estate companies analysed.

Aldar also maintained its BB rating in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Consumer Index (MSCI), which tracks exposure to ESG risks and how well companies manage those risks relative to peers. Aldar’s rating meets the average global rating for companies included in the list.

Aldar’s commitment to improving environmental performance was recognised by the ESG rating agencies given the development of several integral policies, group-wide energy audit project, and its recent response to the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), all of which contributed to the improved ratings.

Aldar was also recognised in the community pillar following initiatives to ensure equal employment opportunities as part of its diversity and inclusion strategy and protecting worker rights as part of its worker welfare strategy. Improvements were also seen in the economic impact pillar as the company reduced its ESG risk through effective risk management policies and increased transparency on corporate governance.

Commenting on the improvement in ESG ratings, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, Greg Fewer said: “We have taken concrete steps to monitor and tackle ESG issues and risks related to climate change, energy usage, and social impact, and the latest rankings show that this approach is working. The improvement in our third party ESG scores reflects our consistent and broad integration of sustainability practices in all that we do. We believe that making business decisions that incorporate the views of multiple stakeholders and that optimize for both, near and long-term outcomes, will continue to deliver best value for Aldar’s shareholders.”

Aldar is setting the bar for real estate companies regionally, implementing sustainability initiatives across its diversified businesses at all stages of the real estate lifecycle. Aldar issues an annual sustainability report that documents its progress on a comprehensive range of salient ESG issues. The most recent sustainability report can be downloaded here:

https://www.aldar.com/en/sustainability/reporting

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 65 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business, including AED 45 billion of government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising an AED 16 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential and commercial segments. It also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 20 schools, over 24,000 students and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy.

Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 10 hotels, comprising over 2,900 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

