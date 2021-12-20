Aldar to support people of determination who operate SMEs in relevant sectors

The company will also purchase food and non-food items produced by ZHO for use in Aldar’s hospitality portfolio

Aldar also commits to enhancing designs across developments to meet a diverse range of accessibility needs

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Aldar Properties (Aldar) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed Higher Organization (ZHO) to enhance opportunities and accessibility for people of determination within Aldar and across the company’s retail, hospitality, residential and commercial assets. The agreement comes as part of Aldar’s CSR strategy to drive positive impact and improve inclusivity and accessibility in local communities.

Alongside the hiring of people of determination, Aldar will also introduce training opportunities for ZHO students and support people of determination who operate SMEs in sectors related to Aldar. The company will also purchase food and non-food items produced by ZHO for use in Aldar’s hospitality portfolio and further enhance the design of its real estate assets to suit accessibility needs of people of determination. Additionally, ZHO will provide volunteering opportunities for Aldar staff across its centres.

His Excellency Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Aldar. He said: “the organization is keen to build the best relations, expand the horizons of cooperation and conclude strategic partnerships with national entities in all fields in order to achieve common goals and visions, in an effort to empower and integrate people of determination into society.

He praised the contributions of Aldar Properties and its support for national initiatives, especially those that benefit people of determination and their families and contribute to their empowerment and thanked the company's officials, headed by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of its Board of Directors, for their cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for the benefit of people of determination, stressing that: “supporting these groups and enhancing the UAE's leadership in this file requires all national institutions and companies to develop a joint action plan that will empower and support people of determination and provide them with the opportunity to participate effectively in the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing.”

His Excellency Abdulla Al Humaidan expressed his great happiness with the employment success of the organization’s affiliated people of determination, which represents a distinct qualitative leap for them and their families. He highlighted that people of determination represent a fundamental pillar of development within UAE society, and contribute valuably in many professional fields, due to their strong will, superior skills and dedication.

Commenting on the MoU, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar said: “Aldar is proud to be an organisation that champions diversity, equality and inclusion across its businesses. By offering an inclusive working environment and well-designed public spaces, where everyone can thrive, we are furthering our commitment to supporting the local community and contributing to the prosperity of its people. This is an area of great importance for us, and we are keen to continue to play an active role in cementing the UAE’s position as an inclusive place to live, work and visit. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ZHO.”

The agreement with ZHO comes as part of Aldar’s broader CSR strategy, which seeks to create a positive social and environmental impact across Aldar’s developments and Abu Dhabi as a whole. A core element of the CSR strategy is the development of inclusive and accessible communities, with Aldar committing to empower people of determination through jobs, internships and training opportunities across the group, increased number of POD students in Aldar schools, and having all assets certified as inclusive and accessible.

