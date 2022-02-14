The Group owns two of the most nationally renowned hospital brands – As-Salam International Hospital and Dar Al Fouad Hospitals.

Cairo: CMR Surgical, a leading global surgical robotics business, and Alameda Healthcare Group, Egypt’s leading private healthcare group, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) set to improve access to robotic surgery in Egypt. As part of the agreement, Alameda Healthcare Group will purchase four of CMR Surgical’s Versius robots over the next 4 years, with the first set for arrival and installation in March 2022 at As-Salam International Hospital, Maadi.

Alameda Healthcare Group continues on its commitment to bring the latest technology in their hospitals and provide world class services to the people of Egypt. With installation of the next-generation surgical robot at As-Salam International Hospital, Maadi, the surgeons can perform various complex surgeries with minimal incision and better precision. The patient will experience less pain after surgery and shall be discharged much faster than traditional open procedures.

“We are delighted to be partnering with CMR Surgical to be bringing robotic assisted minimally invasive surgeries to our patients. The adaptability and versatility of the Versius system allows us to train a number of surgeons from a wide range of specialties on the system, while continuing to pioneer the expansion of robotic surgery in Egypt,” said Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman & Owner of Alameda Healthcare commenting on this significant partnership between CMR Surgical and the Alameda Healthcare Group.

As part of the partnership, CMR Surgical will provide comprehensive training for surgeons and nursing teams across several specialty departments, including General Surgery, Oncosurgery, Gynecology and Urology, contributing to the development of a tailored medical technology roadmap for Egypt.

Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer at CMR commented, “We are very proud to work with Alameda Healthcare Group to bring Versius to Egypt’s private healthcare sector, demonstrating its benefits to both private and public hospitals globally. Alameda Healthcare Group has a fantastic reputation for patient care and advanced medical solutions, and we are delighted that they have chosen Versius to support them in bringing exceedingly high-quality robotic surgery to patients across the country.”

CMR Surgical in collaboration with Alameda Healthcare Group shall be establishing a training center for robotic surgery to provide surgeons in Egypt and the region with direct access to robotic surgery training using the latest technologies with the help of world class professionals. The partnership will also facilitate the establishment of a joint governance committee, with the ultimate goal of optimizing, expanding, and advancing patient-centric care.

