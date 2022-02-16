Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Al Wathba National Insurance (AWNIC) has been named as the ‘Insurance Technology Leader of the Year’ by Insuretek’s 5th edition of the Golden Shield Excellence Awards during its annual conference. The summit, which focuses on advancements in the insurance sector in the Middle East, was hosted on the 9-10th of February at The Address Dubai Marina Hotel.

The ‘Insurance Technology of the Year’ category is created to recognize industry leaders who implement the latest innovation to deliver products and customer service of the highest quality. Over the years, AWNIC has built a strong portfolio of unique digital solutions, which makes the company stand-out from its competitors.

“We are honored to be receiving an award that emphasizes the success of our vision to be a pioneer driving digital initiatives in the insurance market to deliver a customized customer experience. AWNIC has always been an advocate of technology and at the age of digitalization, we are endeavoring to move ahead of our peers by strengthening our capabilities through adapting the latest innovation and​ improving the way we operate and service our clients. Therefore, we have successfully created a sustainable ecosystem powered by collaboration and driven with technology,” said Anas Mistareehi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Wathba National Insurance.

The insurance provider offers a digital hub, called ‘AWNIC One’, a portal for all personal lines and commercial lines that allows all users to generate policies, pass endorsements, register claims and track claims lifecycle as well. AWNIC also provides a handful of innovative solutions including AMWAJ Portal, a Motor Insurance gateway made for business partners to allow users to manage all insurance activities.

AWNIC has also invested heavily in its ‘Claims Management System’, a technologically advanced software that allows for around the clock claims management, instant claims cycle tracking, and more. The company additionally provides an online ‘Salvage Auction’ that allows the public to make bids to purchase salvage vehicles online in just a few clicks.

The national insurance provider has revamped its mobile app with multiple enhanced features, benefits, and products making insurance purchasing possible at anytime and anywhere. Similarly, AWNIC has recently upgraded its website with a new look and feel including a number of new products available for its consumers.

Putting its customers at the heart of its operations, Al Wathba National Insurance uses WhatsApp Business Bot through which clients can interact with the company by making inquiries, getting quotes, purchasing insurance products, reporting claims, and raising complaints and suggestions. This is in-line with the digitalized transformation that AWNIC is continuously undergoing to ensure the highest standards of customer service and minimize human intervention and process automation.

Being one of the very few providers to offer this insurance product, AWNIC has very recently launched a Pet Insurance product which includes a wide network of 30+ veterinary clinics, value added benefits, and essential coverage for pets through its digital platforms.

AWNIC having a highly adaptive disruptor culture capable of adapting to constant change and with the implementation of the latest and most innovative technologies to its processes has led to the recognition received by InsureTek. The digital insurer is currently leading in the insurance market with vast plans ahead for continuous business growth, customer retention, and innovative solutions like no other.

-Ends-

About AWNIC

Established in 1996, Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) is the United Arab Emirates’ leading insurance company in terms of digital and smart services. With Its Head Office in Abu Dhabi and a widespread network of branches across the UAE, AWNIC provides insurance services to a large spectrum of clients from individuals to corporate lines.

AWNIC is supported by an internationally renowned panel of reinsurers. Praised for its digital initiatives and the introduction of tech solutions into its workplace, AWNIC won the UAE Insurance Authority’s award for Digital Transformation and Smart Services in 2018 and 2019.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Seven Media

Mai Elsayed

maielsayed@sevenmedia.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022