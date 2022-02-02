The operational environment in Kuwait is promising in 2022, and we are positive with regards to the business growth opportunities that will emerge

The mortgage law is necessary, in view of the huge volume of housing funding needed over the next ten years

We have special focus on assessing the direct and indirect environmental impact of our operations in view of the emerging climate change risks

Our digital transformation continues to top our strategic agenda, and we laid the foundation for future growth by launching “Weyay”

The public debt law will support funding the government’s commitment to increase investment spending for longer-term economic development

Ronghe:

The strong recovery in our annual profits is driven by the growth in business volumes and increased operating income

We would benefit from the interest rates hike cycle given that our asset book typically reprices at a faster pace than our liabilities

Mr. Isam Al-Sager, the CEO of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Group, said: “The strong growth and financial performance that was delivered in 2021 across all business lines has further improved the Bank’s bottom line.”

On the sidelines of the Analyst Conference for the results of FY 2021, Al-Sager mentioned that despite the continued state of uncertainty stemming from the repercussions of the pandemic, the Bank maintained its commitment towards achieving its strategic objectives. “Our digital transformation continues to top our strategic agenda and we laid the foundation for future growth by launching “Weyay”, Kuwait’s first digital bank, to better attract and serve the needs of the youth,” he noted.

Promising prospects

Al-Sager stated that Kuwait’s economy witnessed a moderate rebound that was characterized by higher consumer spending, improvement in business activity and volumes as well as gradual recovery in government spending and project awarding, which is estimated to have reached KD 1.5 billion in 2021.

“The operational environment in Kuwait is promising in 2022 and we are positive with regards to the opportunities that will emerge; in light of the high vaccination rates which would eventually enhance business sentiment and contribute positively to economic growth. This will also be supported by the state’s improving fiscal standing from the recovery of oil prices,” he explained.

Comprehensive sustainability

Al-Sager accentuated that sustainability has become and comprehensive approach for NBK which is embedded in all its strategies and operations, saying: “NBK will remain agile in positioning and endorsing ESG as a core principle to the way we conduct and operate our business.”

We have regular efforts to identify, quantify, and manage ESG practices in place while committing and delivering on others across various sustainability areas, Al-Sager continued.

“Our commitment is ongoing, with special focus on assessing the direct and indirect environmental impact of our operations, especially as the risks of climate change continue to emerge,” he added.

Public debt law

Giving his take on public debt law, Al-Sager said: “We are still of the view that the law will eventually be passed with some commitment from the government to rationalize the proceeds in more productive spending towards longer term economic development.”

From a budget deficit point of view only, now there is less pressure on the Government considering the recent increase in oil prices. That said the deficit will continue so the government has no choice but to seek the approval of the law, Al-Sager noted.

“There is sort of an agreement between the parliament and the government that should help in the dialogue to approve the law,” he added.

Mortgage law

“On the mortgage side, I think it is more or less the same thing, it is necessary to approve the mortgage law. It is a very important topic considering the commitment of the state to provide residential housing in Kuwait, especially for the young population that is more than 60% of the total Kuwait population,” Al-Sager said.

The existing subsidized structure to finance housing by Kuwait Credit Bank has worked historically but there is more burden on the bank and also there is no other alternative but to get the law approved, he elaborated.

In an answer to a question about the impact of the re-capitalization of Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB), Al-Sager said that there is a huge estimated volume of funding needed over the next ten years.

“So it is really hard to say if the re-capitalization will cancel or delay the mortgage law. Passing the mortgage law will be more feasible to the government in our opinion,” he added.

The year of recovery

On his part, Mr. Sujit Ronghe, Acting Group CFO described 2021 as the year of economic recovery saying: “Steady oil prices, re-opening of airports and travel opportunities, improved business activity and significantly increased vaccine penetration in Kuwait resulted in improved operating environment. The world progresses towards normalcy, notwithstanding the recent surge in number of cases. Despite the element of overall uncertainty with respect to the pandemic, we are optimistic of continued improvement in coming months.”

Ronghe added that the strong growth in the Group’s net profit in 2021 reflects a solid recovery by the Group, driven by continued growth in business volumes, increased operating income and lower credit provisions and impairment losses, as well as the strong growth in Group lending in particular, by 12.7% during 2021.

Interest rate hikes

On a question about the impact of interest rate hikes on NIM, Ronghe answered: “Typically, the cost of funds would rise to an extent, depending on interest rate hikes. However, we also expect the yields to increase simultaneously, thus leading to a stable NIM.

“Stabilized NIM would benefit us in the case of interest rate hikes given that our asset book typically reprices at a faster pace than our liabilities. That is where we would see an advantage in the interest rates hike cycle,” he added.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022