Sharjah : Al Qasba, a premier family friendly destination from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is back with the 3rd edition of “Reflection”, the festival of Music, Art and Knowledge.

Organized under the theme of ‘Hope: Light at the end of the tunnel’, as a metaphoric expression and indication that a long period of difficulty is nearing an end, the festival will run from 15 - 18 December, every evening from 5:00 - 10:00 pm.

Following the success of the previous editions, the four-day festival this year will transform Al Qasba in Sharjah into a vibrant art hub with a line-up of activities that suits all age groups.

Free and open to the public, the event activities include Art Gallery, talk and entertainment by Art 4 You, workshops by Nikon and Maraya Art Centre, and Green Nest. Visitors can also explore the ‘Museum Bus’ provided by Sharjah Museums Authority, enjoy the fashion display by Sharjah University students, and the daily music and entertainment shows.

For food lovers, the famous Dunkin Donuts and the Italian restaurant “Mangiare” will organize culinary workshops for kids and Adults. The family-friendly destination that engulfs the senses of every visitor also has many dining options to choose from.

Reflection festival aims at being a platform for artists and a learning ground for visitors to enjoy a weekend filled with fun, art, culture, and togetherness.

One of the most popular places to visit in Sharjah, Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium dining services, and hosts world-class events which attract a huge turnout of tourists and visitors throughout the year.

