PHOTO
Sharjah : Al Qasba, a premier family friendly destination from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is back with the 3rd edition of “Reflection”, the festival of Music, Art and Knowledge.
Organized under the theme of ‘Hope: Light at the end of the tunnel’, as a metaphoric expression and indication that a long period of difficulty is nearing an end, the festival will run from 15 - 18 December, every evening from 5:00 - 10:00 pm.
Following the success of the previous editions, the four-day festival this year will transform Al Qasba in Sharjah into a vibrant art hub with a line-up of activities that suits all age groups.
Free and open to the public, the event activities include Art Gallery, talk and entertainment by Art 4 You, workshops by Nikon and Maraya Art Centre, and Green Nest. Visitors can also explore the ‘Museum Bus’ provided by Sharjah Museums Authority, enjoy the fashion display by Sharjah University students, and the daily music and entertainment shows.
For food lovers, the famous Dunkin Donuts and the Italian restaurant “Mangiare” will organize culinary workshops for kids and Adults. The family-friendly destination that engulfs the senses of every visitor also has many dining options to choose from.
Reflection festival aims at being a platform for artists and a learning ground for visitors to enjoy a weekend filled with fun, art, culture, and togetherness.
One of the most popular places to visit in Sharjah, Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium dining services, and hosts world-class events which attract a huge turnout of tourists and visitors throughout the year.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.