Muscat, Oman : Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has announced an association with Talabat, the leading online food delivery service. Under the new terms, Talabat Riders will be offered a host of benefits.

The signing ceremony took place recently at the Al Maha Head Office. Representing the Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company at the signing was its Division Head of Marketing & Business Development, Ahmed Al Shanfari, while Mohamed Zourob, the Managing Director, signed on behalf of Talabat. Also in attendance at the event were other members of the executive and senior management of both companies.

Speaking about the association, Ahmed Al Shanfari commented, “Food and grocery delivery services such as Talabat are a lifeline in light of the current global health and safety concerns. This is in no small part, due to the hard work of the Talabat Riders. Through our association with Talabat, we will reward them for their hard work as well as make their lives a little easier.”

Under the new partnership, all Talabat Riders will be issued an e-Rial card and will benefit from instant cashback on the fuel they purchase using the card. They will also receive discounted prices on all Al Maha lubricants as well as car washes at the service stations. Al Maha will also be hosting raffle draws with attractive prizes for all Talabat Riders making use of these benefits.

That is not all, Talabat Riders will also benefit from discounts from Oman International Hospital (OIH) on specific services, as well discounts on Insurance purchased from the Bima insurance platform.

“In addition to these benefits, we also plan to implement ‘Rider Lounges’ at our service stations and convenience stores in the near future. Talabat Riders will be able to freely use these spaces to get some much-deserved rest in between their deliveries,” added Ahmed Al Shanfari

Mohamed Zourob said, “We’re constantly looking for ways to partner with companies to not only help us better serve our customers but also improve the quality of life of the Riders. Considering the number of deliveries Riders must make every day and the distances they travel, the fuel savings they can get by using Al Maha's e-Rial card, as well as the discounted prices on other services, will be of great value to them. We are therefore pleased to have entered into this association with Al Maha.”

About Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. S.A.O.G:

Named in honour of the majestic Arabian Oryx (al Maha), the Al-Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company was established in 1993. The company has since established itself as an integral strategic partner in the development and support of the Sultanate's infrastructure. It continues to maintain a network of service stations throughout Oman, including in some of the most inaccessible parts of the country. Further, as befits its name, Al Maha has always worked closely with competent authorities to ensure its operations, products, and services are sustainable and cause no harm to the natural environment. Al Maha aims to build on this history of innovation, reliability, and sustainability to identify and deliver products and services that continue to benefit its customers and shareholders to the greatest possible extent.

