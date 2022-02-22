Aspiring physicians have until April 14 to register interest in the only neurology paediatric residency programme certified by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital (Al Jalila Children’s) in academic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), announced the launch of its new Pediatric Neurology Residency program. The program is the first of its kind in the country and is certified by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. Applications are now open to the five-year program at Al Jalila Children’s.

Aspiring physicians will have a unique opportunity to learn in an academic medical training environment in line with the Saudi Board Paediatric Neurology Training Curriculum. Residents will spend the first two years learning general paediatrics, followed by three years in paediatric neurology training.

Each year is divided into 13 blocks, with each block lasting four weeks. Some early blocks in adult neurology will take place at Dubai’s Rashid Hospital, however, the final three years of training will take place at Al Jalila Children's Neuroscience Centre of Excellence, where highly qualified consultants with a broad range of paediatric neurology sub-specialties will lead the sessions.

At Al Jalila Children’s, students can gain experience in other important disciplines, including mental health, genetics, neuropsychology, metabolic medicine, infectious diseases, neonatal medicine, cardiology, pulmonology, and sleep medicine, among others.

“The Paediatric Neurology Residency Programme at Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital offers a unique opportunity for highly motivated junior physicians to participate in a comprehensive and advanced academic medical training programme based on the Saudi Board Curriculum,” said Professor Sulaiman Al Emran, Dean of the Post Graduate Medical Education, MBRU.

“We are proud to have launched another specialized residency program with Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital to serve those aspiring physicians who are looking to undertake a residency program in a discipline that is not widely available. He further continued.

Dr. Mohamed Babiker, Programme Director from Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital added: “In offering this programme, which is a regional-first and the only paediatric residency programme in the UAE certified by the Saudi authorities, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to nurturing the next generation of well-rounded paediatric physicians. Children always come first at Al Jalila Children’s, so it is important we play our part in creating a wider, deeper pool of quality paediatricians to serve them – and with the help of MBRU, we are now able to do exactly that.”

Physicians interested in applying for the residency programme are requested to visit https://aljalilachildrens.ae/residency to apply. The deadline for applications is April 14, 2022.

