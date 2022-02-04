The award recognises Al Ghurair for its distinguished contribution to forging economic, cultural, and business relationships between Spain and the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Al Ghurair Investment, the leading diversified UAE family business has been awarded the ‘Friend of Spain’ accolade at The Spanish Business Council’s annual Gala Dinner, in collaboration with the Leading Brands of Spain Forum and Fedecom. Taking place on 2 February 2022 in Dubai, UAE, the prestigious event commemorated the official Spain Day at Expo Dubai 2020.

The award was presented to Al Ghurair on behalf of Pedro Sanchez, President of Spain by Reyes Maroto, Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, in recognition of its distinguished contribution to forge economic, cultural, and business relationships between Spain and the UAE. The ‘Friend of Spain’ title was granted in recognition of two key initiatives launched by Al Ghurair in 2021, both of which involve partnerships with globally prominent Spanish entities.

The first, a collaboration between Al Ghurair Retail and the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE), sees Al Ghurair managing La Tienda: Brands of Spain Shop, the commercial space of the Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Representing more than 20 brands from Spain, across a variety of categories, including fashion, beauty, food and beverage and accessories, the partnership provides a platform to introduce new brands to the regional market, building brand equity and enhancing consumer choice. Under the collaboration, brands were selected on the basis of sustainability, quality, innovation and design, in reflection of both companies’ core interests and values.

The second, a landmark collaboration between Al Ghurair University (AGU), an ABET accredited university based in Dubai, and IE University, one of the world’s leading business schools, to co-create a best-in-class Leadership Development Programme. With a dual commitment to education and innovation, the collaboration marked a milestone in AGU’s evolution to becoming one of the region’s leading business schools, catering for generations of learners beyond university years into professional and personal development, for ongoing career pathways.

Commenting on this achievement, John Iossifidis, GCEO, Al Ghurair Investment, said: “At Al Ghurair, our social contribution - and making a meaningful difference – is our core Purpose, and so we are honoured to be recognised for our efforts to forge partnerships that support in fostering the UAE’s trade relations. This is a proud moment for all of us at Al Ghurair, and testament to the commitment of our team; I thank them for their continued dedication!”

Arturo Lujan, CEO, Al Ghurair Ventures, which manages Al Ghurair Retail and serves as a board member of AGU, follows: “We are honoured to have been entrusted by our prestigious partners to collaborate on these pioneering projects. From the World’s greatest show, at Dubai Expo, and supporting the UAE’s vision on sustainability and innovation, to developing a world-class educational programme that supports – and advocates for – a lifelong journey of learning, we are proud to be living our Purpose alongside brands that mirror our own values.”

Ignacio Osborne, President of Leading Brands of Spain, commented: “We are glad to extend this prestigious award from Spain to Al Ghurair Investment due to its strong professionalism, leadership and commitment to become the economic, cultural and business bridge between Spain and UAE, which will strengthen and enhance the lives of both our countries.”

Arturo Lujan, CEO, Al Ghurair Ventures joined the President of Spain’s delegation, which included several key ministers of Spain, the UAE and many of Spain’s largest leading organisations. The Gala Dinner and awards ceremony, which took place at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa was attended by a number of key representatives from Al Ghurair Investment including Arturo Lujan, CEO of Al Ghurair Ventures, Djamal Djouhri, CEO of Al Ghurair Resources Oils & Proteins and Al Ghurair Foods, as well as Anuradha Dhawan and Shakil Chaudhry, General Managers of Al Ghurair Retail. Other attendees included Fernando Maudo, Brands of Spain and Alvaro Benjumea, CEO and owner of La Espanola.

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. Al Ghurair is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, in order to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

