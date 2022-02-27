Gomaa: The cooperation between Al Futtaim Group Real Estate and Misr El Khair Foundation supports the State’s ongoing efforts to end poverty and provide a better living environment to inhabitants of the most unprivileged areas.

Ezz El-Din: Al Futtaim Group Real Estate’s followed strategy of social responsibility targets the development of the community and supporting the economy towards a prosperous future … The initiative serves more than 19 thousand citizens.

Abdelrahman: Al Futtaim Group Real Estate is the ideal partner to collaborate with in this initiative to develop Manshyah Al Dahab Al Qblyah village due to its long-standing expertise in real estate development.

Cairo – Cairo Festival City of Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, the real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim Group, signed a cooperation protocol with Misr El Kheir Foundation. This comes as part of the group’s strategy to develop the most unprivileged areas in upper Egypt. With the attendance of Dr. Ali Gomaa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Misr El Kheir, the protocol was signed by Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, and Mr. Mohamed Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Misr El Kheir.

The initiative aims to provide sustainable development activities in different areas in the village of Mansheyah Al Dahab Al Qblyah in Minya, Upper Egypt throughout the year. These activities include: the development of Manshyah Al Dahab Preparatory School, the development of a school of social education, roofing 24 houses, and installing 15 water connections to the houses, and organizing a veterinary convoy.

In this regard, Dr. Ali Gomaa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Misr El Kheir, stated: “This initiative reflects the outstanding model demonstrated by Misr El Kheir Foundation in collaborating with organizations of civil society together with private and public sectors. The cooperation protocol comes in tandem with the State’s vision 2030, which integrates with the global vision to eradicate poverty and provide a better living environment to residents of the most unprivileged areas by employing the available resources. We would like to thank Al Futtaim Group Real Estate for their collaboration with Misr El Kheir in this inspiring initiative and extend an invitation to all the parties of the community to take part in the social works.”

During the signing, Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, commented: “Al Futtaim Group Real Estate is keen to practice a social role in different fields, including education, health, etc. This initiative aims to empower the most unprivileged areas in Egypt and provide them with sustainable development. The cooperation with Misr El Kheir to develop Manshyah Al Dahab Al Qblyah in Minya, Upper Egypt, where over 19 thousand citizens live, comes as another step forward taken by Al Futtaim Group Real Estate to attain its role towards the community and to support the citizens, who make the cornerstone towards the development of the society and its economy for a prosperous future.”

In the same context, Mr. Mohamed Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Misr El Kheir stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Al Futtaim Group Real Estate in this project to develop different houses and premises in Manshyah Al Dahab Al Qblyah in Minya, Upper Egypt. We believe that Al Futtaim Group Real Estate is the ideal partner to collaborate with in this initiative due to its long-standing expertise in real estate development. The foundation’s strategy aims to serve and develop the Egyptian community by providing a better living environment across Egypt. This shall be attained through enhancing the conditions in education, health sectors, scientific research, innovation and, social cooperation, as well as the various aspects of social life and integrated community.”

It’s worth noting that this is not the first collaboration between Al Futtaim Group Real Estate and Misr El Kheir, after previously collaborating in different campaigns that aimed to provide food supplies to different villages across Egypt.

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.

About Misr El Kheir Foundation:

Misr El Kheir Foundation is a non-profit development institution that was established in 2007. The foundation aims to exist for more than 500 years with the objective of developing the Egyptian citizens in a comprehensive manner. The foundation has selected seven key areas for human development, namely: Health, Education, Scientific Research, Social Solidarity, Aspects of Life, Civil Associations development, and Integrated Developments.

