“Tamakan” training program, held with strategic sponsorship from National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), hosted a panel discussion in which Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait lectured the participants giving them tips on the best ways to develop their career and shared with them, in an open discussion, his extensive experience in the banking business.

Al-Fulaij reviewed his journey since in the banking sector, which started about 40 years ago. In the early 80’s, he joined NBK for a 6-month training. However, during this short period, he found a great passion that prompted him to decide to make a career shift to banking.

Passion for math

Al-Fulaij said: “I was particularly fond of mathematics since I was young, and I was looking forward to being a university professor in this field, but I turned to studying engineering, which is very similar to business and finance, as I joined The University of Miami College of Engineering, USA.”

Al-Fulaij narrated: “When I first joined NBK, I had much determination and challenge as I pursued my MBA in Business Management while moving between different departments, then I worked at the Credit Department at New York Branch, after I returned to Treasury Department, which I quickly became attached tom due to the dynamic nature of work in this department, which serves as the link between the bank and the local and international financial markets. After that, I moved to investment and asset management at NBK Capital and eventually returned to NBK.”

Al-Fulaij accentuated that the eagerness to develop was always the driver and the positive energy for achieving further progress in his career, noting that in a rapidly changing world, development is an ongoing process, especially in the era of huge amount of data, which we are now learning how to benefit from, as data has become a wealth generating huge returns.

The audience’s interaction with Al-Fulaij’s speech was noticeable, as he affirmed for the trainees that if they do not go to work every day feeling that you enjoy what they are doing, then they are surely in the wrong place and job, calling them to challenge themselves to realize their ambitions and dreams in the future.

Finding creative people

In a question about the challenges he faces as CEO, Al-Fulaij said that finding creative and competent people and high-performance work teams who have great passion and ambition is the biggest concern and challenge for any leader.

“We are always looking for people having creative thinking and searching for innovative solutions. A clear example of this is the Kuwaiti team who worked day and night, and recently achieved a great accomplishment in our digital transformation journey by launching “Weyay” as the first digital bank that embodies the requirements of Kuwaiti youth,” he added.

Al-Fulaij pointed out that the challenges also include the strategic vision and the future steps that we must take for the next five years. People need banks for 3 things, which are deposits, money transfer and borrowing, when needed. Therefore, it is our responsibility to develop these services and provide them to customers in the fastest and best way possible.

“The banking industry is changing rapidly, as we are now living in an era where “your branch is in your pocket” and you can make all your banking transactions with one click or tap. This requires hard work to keep pace with this advancement in a way that enriches the customer experience.

Perseverance in learning

Al-Fulaij called on the trainees to enhance their skills with training programs that are designed according to the requirements of the labor market, which has become rapidly changing. He mentioned that he always advises his children to be perseverant in learning and knowledge acquisition, pointing out that being satisfied with a university degree only means staying behind the world is moving and developing and delay in catching up with this development and wasting opportunities for a better future.

“Raise the ceiling of your ambitions to the highest positions. The youth are part of the success of our institution, as they serve our customers and our community, build technology, take strategic decisions with us, manage risks, lead innovation, and their presence ensures our prosperity at the present time and in the future.”

Giving his advice to the youth navigating their early career, Al-Fulaij said: “You should be well-prepared for a future in which technology and digital trends dominate all aspects of life, which requires a change in educational priorities to include artificial intelligence (AI) software, robotics and data analytics.”

He called on the trainees to make their ambitions sky high and to benefit from the valuable training programs like “Tamakan” to enhance their skills through knowledge and exposure to the labor market and its requirements, which will help them make the right decisions in their future career.

Al-Fulaij advised the trainees to plan early for the future, noting that success requires a passion for development, a mind that is eager to learn and striving to make achievements, explaining that the present generation of the youth is fortunate with this huge advancement offering easy access to the sources of knowledge.

