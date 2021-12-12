The students will visit the UAE Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Vision Pavilion, Women’s Pavilion and more

The Students have been specially selected based on academic performance and interpersonal skills

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Today, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, announced that the ‘Journey of the Union’ initiative will return for its 2021, 4th edition. The initiative aims to foster a greater sense of awareness of the UAE’s morals and values which have helped to shape the identity and achievements of the country over the past 50 years while focusing on the key themes of Expo 2020 Dubai: sustainability, mobility, and opportunity. Starting on December 11th, 30 Emirati and non-Emirati students from the 7 Emirates will begin an educational journey during their visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, where they participate in activities and will volunteer.

The students have been specially selected by the 'Journey of the Union' committee after the evaluation and interview phases. The students were selected based on their academic performance, skills, talents, potential and ambitious attitude. The trip is considered to be a reward for the student’s hard work, and diligence, and a motivation for them to thrive and grow into future leaders.

Muna Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association stated: "This is an exceptional edition of the ' Journey of the Union', which coincides with the golden jubilee of the UAE and the inaugural Expo in the region.

It will be a once in a lifetime experience for the students, elevating their morals and sense of achievement, while inspiring them with the Emirati values of unity, authenticity, openness, and optimism.”

Muna Al Hammadi added: "The ambition is to inspire the students with the country's achievements and leave them with a better understanding of the UAE's cultural heritage, and the impact of its legacy that led to the growing advancement in all fields".

During the trip to Expo, the students are expected to visit various pavilions including the Opportunity Pavilion, the Sustainability Pavilion, the Mobility Pavilion, as well as nation’s pavilions.

For more information on the initiative and its agenda, please contact info@albaytmitwahid.ae.

-Ends-

About Al Bayt Mitwahid Association

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM) was launched in 2012, originally as a national campaign by employees of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, to support the continued growth and development of the UAE aligned with the vision of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Operating as a federal organisation since 2014, ABM have established itself as a national leader in community development, providing the diverse communities of the UAE with an open platform to give back to society. ABM aims to promote and celebrate unity by creating and implementing community development initiatives focused on unity, healthy living, STEM & innovation and supporting social groups.

For more information, please visit us on: www.albaytmitwahid.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

Aya Al Sharif

KBS Strategies

Aya@kbsstrategies.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021