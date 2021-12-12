PHOTO
Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged USD 10 million through the foundation’s matching program to support healthcare humanitarian programs in the Middle East and Africa region.
This announcement comes during a meeting held in Dubai between Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Gates Foundation and Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, the chairman of Al Ansari Exchange to discuss the importance of supporting the global efforts to improve healthcare and the important role philanthropists play in powering such programs in different parts of the world.
The focus of this pledge will be to reduce inequities in health by developing new tools and strategies to reduce the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which affect more than 1.7 billion of the world’s population residing in low-income communities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Funding will be directed toward the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, a multi-donor initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and managed by The END Fund. The pledge will also support ongoing global efforts to eradicate polio. By supporting high-impact programs with strong track records for reaching some of the hardest-to-reach populations, this collaboration can help millions of people live healthier lives and have higher prospects of moving out of poverty.
Bill Gates said: “It’s excellent to see this partnership come to fruition with Al Ansari Exchange. Together, we are committed to reducing inequities in healthcare. As we push toward the elimination of neglected tropical diseases and the eradication of polio, I’m pleased to renew our nearly decade-long collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange.
Mohamed A. Al Ansari said: “We always seek to establish strong long-term partnerships with foundations and institutes as we understand that consistency in strategy and direction is key to seeing a positive impact on communities in need. We are delighted to have the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as one of our global partners in this mission, and we will continue side by side in the efforts to combat poverty, disease and inequality around the world.”
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.