AkzoNobel commissioned students of Mawaheb from Beautiful People to recreate the masterpiece as restoration of original work continues at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

While Rembrandt’s much-loved masterpiece, The Night Watch, is undergoing a groundbreaking conservation in Amsterdam, AkzoNobel has teamed up with Mawaheb an art studio in the UAE to recreate the painting for display at Dubai International (DXB).

Launched in 2019, Operation Night Watch has seen AkzoNobel partner with the Rijksmuseum to provide its color expertise for one of the most innovative restorations in the history of art. Keen to bring the painting closer to people around the world, the company commissioned students at Dubai-based art studio Mawaheb from Beautiful People to create their own interpretation of a work which has mesmerized art lovers for centuries.

The art project involved AkzoNobel joining forces with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), and Dubai Airports with the aim of promoting diversity and inclusiveness while highlighting the company’s key role in the ongoing conservation of Rembrandt’s famous painting.

“This project is an exciting and inspiring example of a public private partnership designed to promote inclusivity in art,” explains Jasbir Gill, AkzoNobel’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa. “We see this as an incredible opportunity to use our passion for paint to empower people to express their individuality.”

Wemmy De Maaker, Director at Mawaheb, said, “The project recreates Rembrandt’s masterpiece using modern imaging techniques to tell a different story. This version places Mawaheb artists of determination at the forefront and highlights their efforts along with the support of their art teachers and volunteers. It is an indirect but strong call for equality, acceptance and inclusion. The new creation is an altogether different approach to a historic artwork and this has been possible because of our collaboration with AkzoNobel, KLM, and Dubai Airports.”

The Dubai art studio caters for People of Determination in the age of 18+. Students were tasked with recreating Rembrandt’s painting in its original size of 3.5 x 4.5 meters, complete with all the intricate detailing. The artists’ diverse faces replace the faces of the guardsmen in the painting and together they stand strong in their battle for inclusion. The painting can be viewed by passengers at KLM (SkyTeam) lounge at DXB.

After closing its doors during the pandemic, Mawaheb studio is ready to welcome back the students in its new location at GC Avenue, Al Quoz 3, starting 1st February 2022.

Completed in 1642, The Night Watch has a fascinating history. Hidden away in caves during World War II, it has been knifed twice and was deliberately sprayed with acid in 1990. It’s now viewed by up to 5,000 visitors a day.

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 34,500 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high performance products and services our customers expect. For more information please visit www.akzonobel.com.

Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC. As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

Mawaheb

Mawaheb, founded in 2010, brings the talents, thoughts, and aspirations of young adults with special needs to life. Our artists are known in the United Arab Emirates as ‘The Determined Ones’.

After being closed for a year we are xcited to announce that our beautiful Mawaheb community is retunring early 2022 at GC Avenue in Al Quoz. Comprising a studio and a café where everyone from the community can meet and learn from each other., the new Mawaheb studio will be a meeting place for leisure or work, to meet our students, or to participate in workshops. At the same time, in the warehouse next door, our students will work on their life skills through the medium of art and training sessions under the supervision of professional trainers. The concept behind Mawaheb is to bridge the gap between society and the determined ones who can often lack direction once they finish school. For more information please follow on on instgarm mawahebdubai or facebook Mawahebart

