Ajman, UAE : As part of its keenness to improve institutional performance and achieve optimal use of its budget and human resources, the Ajman’s Department of Finance has organized a comprehensive Oracle accounting course to raise the efficiency of employees who use financial softwares in the Government of Ajman.
The course, which lasted for 20 days, aims to create a key user of the system in each government department in the emirate to provide consultancy and solve problems. This will help reach best levels of financial performance by enhancing the employees’ abilities to use financial softwares and provide them with the skills necessary to analyze and solve problems. Among the important areas covered in the course are financial applications, supply chain applications, and vendor procurement system.
Commenting on this, Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of Accounts Department at Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: "The training course aims to improve the skills and expertise of our team, making them a partner in providing consultancy and technical support for financial systems in line with best practices in this regard. This leads to the optimal use of financial systems, in line with the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership in Ajman.”
"Organizing this kind of training programs reflects the department's tireless and continuous efforts to support employees in working to provide a sustainable financial system that supports the development journey in the emirate and contributes to raising the level of customer satisfaction towards the services provided to them," Al Khaja said.
