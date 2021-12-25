PHOTO
Ajman : Ajman’s Department of Finance has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative Digital Initiative in Finance 2021’, for its digital wallet and contributions in supporting digital transformation by Global Business Outlook, a UK-based publication dedicated to covering vital industry sectors.
The award comes as part of the Department’s efforts and its innovation-based strategy, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Ajman Vision 2021 that focuses on positioning the emirate as a major contributor to the progress of the UAE and its transformation to a green and sustainable economy.
Commenting on this, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “The digital transformation initiatives in the emirate have resulted in facilitating and providing various smart services to all government departments. What we are witnessing in the development of modern technology and the launch of several innovative initiatives represent a qualitative leap in upgrading the services provided to the public and reflect Ajman Department of Finance’s keenness to ensure continuous development, in line with the vision of Ajman government.”
“We value and appreciate the efforts of the Department’s staff and we urge them to continue this dedication to achieve more for the emirate of Ajman and the UAE as a whole,” H.H. Ahmed Al Nuaimi added.
The award criteria included studying the best practices adopted by the candidates to keep abreast of developments in the technology sector, and their ability to benefit from them in providing smart digital solutions that would ensure smooth procedures and processes.
Expressing his happiness about this new achievement, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, stated: “Winning this award is a result of implementing innovative and creative standards in providing our smart services. This milestone also comes in the line with the Department’s strategic goals to maintain the leading position of Ajman and the UAE in general in the field of digital transformation.”
Ajman government customers and UAE residents can use Ajman Wallet to pay for various government services, as well as utilities such as telecommunications and electricity through the ‘AjmanOne’ mobile app.
