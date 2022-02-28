Ajman: As part of the “UAE Innovates 2022” initiatives, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development organized an “Innovation Lab” at the Expo 2020 Dubai, with the title “Re- engineering the Ajman Visitors’ Experience”.

The lab was held in presence of His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Ajman Tourism and it was moderated and conducted by the Ajman Tourism advisor, Mrs. Rita E Haddad, who is a Subject-matter expert in the tourism industry. The lab was attended by the leadership team of the Ajman Tourism along with major senior representatives from the government entities in Ajman, the tourism and hospitality sector, the private agencies, and stakeholders from the hotel establishments, the restaurants, the academics and event management agencies. The participants discussed the challenges that are facing the tourism sector in general as well as the experience and the potential innovation solutions that aim to develop and re-engineer the visitor experience in the emirate of Ajman.

The “Innovation Lab” has successfully gathered all the challenges, opportunities, requirements and generated advanced ideas and innovations in terms of unique and uncommon content. On the other hand, the Ajman Tourism is keen on raising awareness among individuals about the importance of innovation and its impact on the tourism’s future, and developing a creative mindset which relies on ideation, experiences and testing ideas, which will contribute in exploring innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle the challenges facing the tourism industry in the city and creating a better future for the new generations of visitors. These events and initiatives underline the importance of the department’s role in creating new practices that are in line with the vision of our wise leadership and the nation's goals for the next fifty years.

During the lab, His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, did emphasized the importance of Innovation in the tourism industry. In this regards he stated :"The tourism industry is revolving at an unprecedented pace, and we are all required to keep up with all changes and foresee the future of the sector. We need to adopt agile strategies and invest in adapting the new trends to meet the visitors’ expectations and needs. The voice of our stakeholders needs to be constantly heard and that Innovation Lab is one of the platforms needed to ideate then prototype topics.”

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022