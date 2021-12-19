Ali AlSuwaidi: “We will cooperate with Ajman Chamber to improve service efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of local business community”

Salem Al-Suwaidi: “Our agreement to support business continuity and provide distinguished government services to enhance Ajman’s competitiveness”

Agreement to build roadmap for provision of joint services & ensure continuity of business operations and expansion of communication and coordination

As part of its efforts to widen its partnerships across sectors, Ajman Free Zone recently entered into an agreement with the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The agreement was signed by H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, and H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, General Manager of Ajman Chamber, in the presence of other officials from both sides.

The new agreement will build a roadmap for the two parties to continuously deliver improved relevant services, strengthen their communication and coordination, and exchange information. The partnership covers key services such as the issuance, renewal, amendment and cancellation of membership certificates issued by the Ajman Chamber. Ajman Free Zone will facilitate and record these transactions to the Chamber’s membership system. Both parties will work together to integrate and link their systems for seamless provision of these services.

Commenting on the new agreement, H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi said: “The new agreement between Ajman Free Zone and the Ajman Chamber further strengthens their existing partnership. This latest development will allow the two sides to continue building on their achievements. It also reflects our common desire to enhance our cooperation and concerted efforts to integrate our services, provide our customers with a better experience, facilitate an enhanced journey for Ajman’s investors, and raise the global attractiveness and competitiveness of the local business sector.”

He added: “We are pleased to bring to the next level our cooperation with the Ajman Chamber and expand the areas of our strategic partnership to further add value to the services and solutions we provide to our customers. Through our cooperation, we can accelerate the completion of all procedures related to the Ajman Chamber membership applications. We will continue to work towards building effective partnerships with government agencies, private institutions and companies, and service providers across sectors. Our goal is to consistently improve the efficiency and quality of our services for the local business community and facilitate faster and smoother establishment of businesses and other commercial projects.”

For his part, H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the agreement is an extension of the existing effective cooperation between Ajman Free Zone and the Ajman Chamber. Their newest collaboration will further enhance the competitiveness of Ajman’s economy and facilitate ease of doing business according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

He added that Ajman Chamber, with the support of its Board of Directors, is keen to diversify its partnerships with federal and local government entities to ensure complementary performance, upgrade the services offered to companies and manufacturers, achieve common aspirations and improve the customer journey.

“Under the guidance of our wise leadership, Ajman is moving towards diversifying its economy to attract investors and businessmen. Part of the emirate’s efforts is to provide distinguished and flexible government services through coordination among concerned authorities. This directly contributes to Ajman’s international positioning and improves the emirate’s global score in the ease of doing business indicators,” he concluded.

The agreement between Ajman Free Zone and the Ajman Chamber reflects their shared goal to offer services according to the highest standards of excellence. It complements their partnership forged in 2016, which established a framework for coordination and cooperation in the technical and procedural aspects of their joint activities and services.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021