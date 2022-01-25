Ajman Free Zone marked a remarkable growth in its health and beauty sector, with more than 256 companies registering with the free zone in 2021. The announcement, which reaffirms AFZ’s position as a leading provider of top-quality solutions with state-of-the-art facilities, came during the 2022 edition of Arab Health.

The increase in the growth of the health and beauty sector in 2021 over the same period in 2020 also reflects the increasing confidence of businesses and investors in AFZ’s solutions and services. During Arab Health 2022, through its permanent booth in World Trade Centre, AFZ is underlining the opportunities for business incubation and a highly supportive environment offered to organizations in the health and beauty sector, recognizing the emerging opportunities and growth prospects.

H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General, Ajman Free Zone, said: “2021 was a remarkable year for the health and beauty sector, as we attained tremendous growth and positioned AFZ as a preferred business and investment destination in the UAE for this sector. Our performance in the previous year also underscores the confidence in Ajman's dynamic business environment that offers promising business prospects with state-of-the-art infrastructure and a flexible legislative framework. Moving forward, AFZ will continue offering an array of integrated solutions and world-class facilities to companies in the health and beauty sector.”

AlSuwaidi added: “AFZ recognizes the importance of keeping pace with the latest trends in the health and beauty sector and in supporting healthcare companies as it is one of the priority sectors in the UAE, which plays a vital role in economic growth. We see Arab Health as an ideal platform to showcase our competitiveness as a strategically located business or investor-friendly destination with advanced infrastructure, exclusive incentives, short term storage areas and commercial spaces with modern facilities, superior products, innovative solutions and other value-added services for medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies. We also strive to identify the needs of businesses or investors and offer optimal support for their growth and success. AFZ is also proud of the advanced healthcare system in the country and the qualitative achievements we make, which, in turn, also help UAE to strengthen its position in FDIs.”

Arab Health 2022, a leading exhibition that spotlights the breakthroughs in the healthcare industry in the UAE, is instrumental in further strengthening the country’s attractiveness among global healthcare leaders as an investment-friendly destination.

