AFZ achieves a total of six international certifications

Ajman Free Zone has secured two new certifications from ISO, proving the organization’s capability to adhere to the highest standards of quality, productivity, and efficiency. The free zone has received the ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Information Technology Service Management and the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems.

The new certificates bring AFZ’s total ISO certifications to six, reflecting its robust efforts to achieve the highest international standards for the business community.

H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone said: “Ajman Free Zone continuously works to attain the highest international standards and provide the ideal business environment for our business partners and potential investors. We are confident that these qualifications raise the level of our reputation as a trusted organization and attract more foreign investments in the near future.”

“This certification also reflects Ajman Free Zone’s dedication to continuously and consistently improve our standard of excellence, providing us a roadmap in our journey to deliver leading services. I extend my gratitude to our hardworking team that strive to excel in all that they do.” AlSuwaidi added.

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Information Technology Service Management ensures that the activities carried out by the free zone such as designing, planning, providing, operating, and monitoring the information technology services will be provided to customers at a low cost and in accordance with legal regulations in both local and international standards.

The other certificate, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems has been adopted by Ajman Free Zone to achieve the management and protection of confidential information assets - both tangible and intangible -aimed at supporting the organization in ensuring investor satisfaction and to create a positive corporate reputation that will help improve relationships with strategic partners. It also highlights the organization's readiness to continue its work in the event of emergency or natural disasters.

The two new certificates add on to the previous four international standards that AFZ have achieved, which are: Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018), Business Continuity System (ISO 22301: 2019).

© Press Release 2022