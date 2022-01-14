Dubai, UAE: Airbus SLC has revealed its participation at this year's edition of Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event, which is set to open on January 16 to January 18, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The Airbus SLC stand will be located at Stall No. D18 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3.

During their presence at the exciting three-day event, Airbus SLC will be throwing the spotlight on its latest additions to its extensive communications portfolio which will include the portable Everus Tactical Cell, the Ergo Plugin for Tactilon Dabat, the Tactilon Agnet Unified Client and the Tactilon Dabat with Super Connectivity (SC).

The portable Everus Tactical Cell, is the right solution for both military and security markets. Designed specifically to enable rapid deployment of a private, stand-alone 4G cell intended for small user groups, the Everus features rugged, military grade hardware that can withstand extreme environmental conditions.

Airbus SLC will also be holding product demonstrations for its Tactilon Agnet solution, a push-to-talk and end-to-end encrypted system that delivers the best of both Tetra and broadband solutions as well as the Tactilon Dabat solution which focuses on public safety mission critical LTE networks especially in the efforts to transform smart cities. Both solutions showcase the future of seamless TETRA and LTE integration.

Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications said, "We are looking forward to our coming participation at Intersec 2022, which has been dubbed to be the largest edition of the globally recognized event. Joining the show will give us the opportunity to highlight our newest products, newer additions that are expected to play a key role in helping maintain the security and safety sector of the UAE and the rest of the region. We are also excited to meet with other companies, and explore potential partnership and joint cooperation opportunities."

