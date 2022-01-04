PHOTO
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates : In line with group’s efforts to ease the restrictions imposed following the pandemic, Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has resumed its City Check-in services in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.
Air Arabia’s City Check-ins was established in 2012 to provide passengers added convenience and flexibility by enabling them to drop off their bags at a location near them and collect their boarding pass before traveling with Air Arabia.
The City Check-in service allows passengers to select seats and receive their boarding passes and baggage claim tags. They can then immediately proceed to the flight upon arrival at the airport.
Located at Sharjah, Safeer Mall, and at Air Arabia Sales Shop in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, the three centres will operate seven days a week, from 9AM to 9PM, with a break from 11AM to 2PM on Fridays for prayers. The centres will accept baggage from 24 up to eight hours before departure, which is then transported straight to the Sharjah International Airport.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
