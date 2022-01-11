Sharjah, United Arab Emirates : Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has been named the most punctual airline in 2021 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in the category of ‘Foreign Airlines with more than seven flights per week.’

Moscow Domodedovo Airport, the largest in Russia, announced the winners of the most punctual airline, with the goal of further enhancing the quality of passenger service.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport evaluated the performance of a number of worldwide partner airlines, based on punctuality - calculated based on flight frequency and the number of flights performed without delay from the airport during the reporting period. Air Arabia came top in the category of ‘Foreign Airlines with more than seven flights per week’.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "At Air Arabia, we are committed towards passenger experience and operational excellence. Our recognition from Moscow Domodedovo Airport is a testament towards our efforts to ensure the on-time performance of our flights and enhance our operational efficiency, despite the continued challenges that the global aviation industry is facing. We remain confident about the strong business model Air Arabia operates and the carrier’s management team in creating long-term value for all our customers and stakeholders.”

The Moscow Domodedovo Airport punctuality competition is held on an annual basis among its partner airlines. The winners are divided into four categories, which are formed depending on the frequency of flights and the affiliation of the air carrier — Russian and foreign. The categories are: ‘Airlines of the Russian Federation more than 10 flights per day,’ ‘Airlines of the Russian Federation of 10 flights or less per day,’ ‘Foreign Airlines of more than seven per week’ and ‘Foreign Airlines of seven or less per week.’

