PHOTO
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates : Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has been named the most punctual airline in 2021 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in the category of ‘Foreign Airlines with more than seven flights per week.’
Moscow Domodedovo Airport, the largest in Russia, announced the winners of the most punctual airline, with the goal of further enhancing the quality of passenger service.
Moscow Domodedovo Airport evaluated the performance of a number of worldwide partner airlines, based on punctuality - calculated based on flight frequency and the number of flights performed without delay from the airport during the reporting period. Air Arabia came top in the category of ‘Foreign Airlines with more than seven flights per week’.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "At Air Arabia, we are committed towards passenger experience and operational excellence. Our recognition from Moscow Domodedovo Airport is a testament towards our efforts to ensure the on-time performance of our flights and enhance our operational efficiency, despite the continued challenges that the global aviation industry is facing. We remain confident about the strong business model Air Arabia operates and the carrier’s management team in creating long-term value for all our customers and stakeholders.”
The Moscow Domodedovo Airport punctuality competition is held on an annual basis among its partner airlines. The winners are divided into four categories, which are formed depending on the frequency of flights and the affiliation of the air carrier — Russian and foreign. The categories are: ‘Airlines of the Russian Federation more than 10 flights per day,’ ‘Airlines of the Russian Federation of 10 flights or less per day,’ ‘Foreign Airlines of more than seven per week’ and ‘Foreign Airlines of seven or less per week.’
-Ends-
For more information:
Press Office
Air Arabia PJSC
Tel: +971 6 5088791
pressoffice@airarabia.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.