United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has been named ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 Air Transport Awards that took place in Athens, Greece with the participation of industry leaders.

The winners of the Air Transport Awards were voted for by the readers of Air Transport News and a jury of international aviation experts.

The honour recognises Air Arabia’s consistent efforts to enhance the customer experience and its focus on delivering exceptional value for its passengers. It also celebrates the airline’s commitment in building and pioneering a sustainably profitable business model.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are honoured to be named as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the Air Transport Awards, a prestigious recognition that underlines our commitment to operational excellence and customer service excellence. In addition to the value that we deliver as a low-cost carrier, we have consistently focused on enhancing the customer experience, and in further strengthening our operations during a very challenging period for the global aviation industry”.

He continued saying: “We are firmly committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and continue to expand our operations to key global markets, thereby creating value for all the economies we operate in. This recognition is dedicated to everyone at team Air Arabia for their commitment, dedication and hard work.”

Air Arabia currently operates 170 routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. Air Arabia Group has also signed an agreement with Lakson Group, one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates, to launch a new low-cost airline based in Pakistan and is also gearing up to officially start the operations of “Fly Arna” following an agreement with The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) to launch Armenia’s national airline.

The Air Transport Awards are conducted every year and cover all the main categories of the air transport industry.

