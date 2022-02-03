Sharjah, United Arab Emirates : Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the introduction of a new route to Osh, in Kyrgyzstan from Sharjah starting February 20, 2022.

Schedule to Osh, effective February 20, 2022 (all times local):

The new service represents the second city that Air Arabia flies to after Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

Located in the south of the country and referred to as “the capital of the south”, Osh is considered the second largest and oldest city is Kyrgyzstan which represents a major economic and cultural center of the country. Osh invites business and leisure travelers to enjoy its unique charm and mystery of the ancient East. Featuring an epic mountain panoramic view, architectural marvels and bazaars.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Osh by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

