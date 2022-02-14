PHOTO
Egypt: Air Arabia Egypt, has announced the introduction of a new service to Gassim, city in Saudi Arabia with direct flights from Sohag International Airport to Prince Nayef Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, commencing on February 24, 2022.
Schedule to Gassim effective February 24 (all times local):>
Gassim is considered the seventh route that Air Arabia Egypt flies to after Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, and Hail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
All passengers traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are required to download "Tawakkalna" mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update on Air Arabia’s website before departure.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sohag and Buraidah by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Since COVID-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.
